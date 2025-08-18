It's now official: Meghan Markle admits that what's being said about her children (Archie and Lilibet) is true

Meghan Markle has made it clear to her representatives and closest friends that her absolute priority is the privacy of her children, Archie and Lilibet. According to reports, Netflix had put an ambitious documentary project on the table in which the little ones would have played a prominent role. However, the Duchess of Sussex acknowledges that the rumor is true, but she isn't willing to take that step.

The platform's interest in including Prince Harry's children in a production was due to the media appeal caused by the youngest members of the family. The proposal would have meant exclusive content that aimed to delve into the couple's private life, offering never-before-seen images of their day.

| Europa Press

Meghan wasn't willing to accept that formula and cut off any option of exposing Archie and Lilibet in a global format. The rumor is true, the platform was interested in the entire family, but the Duchess has refused.

For weeks, there was speculation that Meghan's rejection could jeopardize the contractual relationship with Netflix. The initial agreement, signed after their departure from the British royal family, included several personal and documentary projects. The lack of consensus around this approach even called the continuity of the contract into question.

The agreement reached with Meghan Markle

In the end, negotiations found common ground that allowed the collaboration to be saved. Instead of a documentary focused on her children, Meghan Markle agreed to develop a very different format that reflects another of her personal passions. It's a series centered on cooking, a field that allows her to keep her family's privacy intact while showing herself in a more approachable light.

With this decision, Meghan imposed a condition that she considers unbreakable in order to keep working in the entertainment industry. The former actress wants to ensure that Archie and Lilibet grow up away from the media scrutiny that has pursued the family for years. Meanwhile, Netflix chose to keep the agreement with an alternative project that could still attract millions of viewers.

| Europa Press

The turn in negotiations shows that Meghan Markle continues to defend a balance between her public role and her private life. She is aware of the interest her figure arouses and the constant pressures caused by her position, but she tries to set clear boundaries to protect her children. Her commitment to a culinary series confirms that she wants to share another side of herself without compromising what she values most.

The result is that Meghan will be able to remain linked to Netflix with a new format that moves away from rumors and the exposure of her family core. The platform thus keeps a contract that remains profitable internationally thanks to the couple's magnetism. Meanwhile, Archie and Lilibet will continue growing up in a protected environment, far from the spotlight and the media pressure their parents know firsthand.