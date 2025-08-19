Meghan Markle's family just confirmed King Charles III's bad news

Meghan Markle's family has brought to the forefront a piece of news that directly affects King Charles III. The Duchess of Sussex's relatives have confirmed what many feared and which casts a shadow over the monarch's summer. This is a delicate matter, with both family and institutional implications, that once again strains the relationship between the Crown and the Sussexes.

What they have confirmed is that Charles has considered removing the prince and princess titles from Archie and Lilibet, Harry and Meghan's children. This decision is not only a symbolic measure, but it also reflects the lack of real contact the king keeps with his grandchildren. The distance has been especially pronounced with little Lilibet, whom he has barely seen since her birth in 2021.

| Europa Press

Meghan Markle's family consists of her mother, Doria Ragland, and her father, Thomas Markle, although she keeps a distant relationship with him. She also has two paternal half-siblings, Samantha and Thomas Jr., with whom there is also no close bond. It has been Doria who has accompanied Meghan and her grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, amid the conflicts with the British royal family.

The distance between King Charles III and Meghan Markle's children becomes evident again

Harry and Meghan's children were not born with royal titles, since at that time they were great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II. With Charles's accession to the throne, the situation changed and, by right, Archie and Lilibet became prince and princess, a fact confirmed by Buckingham in 2023. Since then, the Sussexes have referred to their children as prince and princess on public occasions, reinforcing that official recognition.

| Instagram, @meghan

Meghan Markle, in a memorable television interview, revealed that during her first pregnancy she was told that Archie would not receive a title or security, something she interpreted as an act of discrimination. She also stated that there were concerning conversations about the child's skin color, which sparked international criticism toward the institution. These episodes marked a turning point in the couple's relationship with the British royal family.

Meghan's family assumes that the bond with the Crown is broken

Although Archie and Lilibet's titles still appear in the Royal Household, the fact that the king is willing to remove them has caused sadness in Meghan's family. Sources close to the family state that Doria Ragland, the duchess's mother, has been a pillar of support and has tried to soften the impact of the news on her grandchildren. The confirmation of the bad news has only made the rift in the British royal family more evident.

In this scenario, the future of Harry and Meghan's children within the monarchical structure is now in question. What seemed to be a consolidated recognition now depends on the king's will, who is torn between tradition and his personal life. Meghan's family has made it clear that the problem is an open conflict that will continue to shape the relationship between the monarch and his grandchildren.