We travel to the town in Murcia where Paloma Rocasolano 'Hides' from the royal family

A while ago, it came to light that Paloma Rocasolano and her partner had chosen to live in a village in Murcia. Now, all the details have just emerged about Los Belones, the small municipality where they "hide" from the Royal Family of our country.

Over all these years, there have been only a few occasions when we have been able to see the mother of Queen Letizia take part in any event related to the Spanish Crown. In fact, despite the excellent relationship she keeps with them, she has always preferred to keep herself in a discreet background role.

So much so that the few times Paloma Rocasolano has made an exception, it has been to attend an event starring one of her two granddaughters. Among them, some editions of the Princess of Asturias Awards.

However, this has not always happened, since a few months ago she chose not to attend Infanta Sofía's graduation at the boarding school in Wales. In addition, she was not present at other important events, such as the flag swearing-in ceremony of Princess Leonor.

In fact, for years both Paloma Rocasolano and her current partner, Marcus Brandler, have lived in the Murcian municipality of Los Belones, completely distanced from the Spanish Royal Family.

This is the village in Murcia where Paloma Rocasolano and Marcus Brandler live far from the Royal Family

Despite the caution with which Paloma Rocasolano organizes her life, she has not been able to prevent the media from being very alert to her movements. So much so that now all the details have come to light about the distinguished residential area in Murcia where she lives.

As ESdiario reported a few months ago, Letizia's mother currently resides in Los Belones. This population center is part of Cartagena and is located very close to Cabo de Palos and La Manga del Mar Menor.

It is an enclave with a dry Mediterranean climate that makes it especially attractive. The area is surrounded by high-end leisure spaces, among them La Manga Club Resort. This golf and hospitality complex is considered one of the best known in southeastern Spain.

Today, this neighborhood where Paloma Rocasolano lives has 2,345 inhabitants, according to official data from the National Institute of Statistics. In addition, it is a peaceful area that combines modernity and tradition.

According to the aforementioned media outlet, the couple lead a calm and discreet life in this distinguished Murcian locality. So much so that, among their daily activities, is visiting several of the local shops.

As they pointed out, Paloma Rocasolano usually shops at the village butcher shop called El Carpio. For her beauty care, she goes to Peluquería Jose, a simple place that is not considered the most refined in the area.

"Queen Letizia's mother goes very unnoticed, she doesn't want to be in the spotlight. When she is recognized by passersby, she tries to avoid questions very politely. In the same way she behaved when she lived in downtown Madrid on La Bola street," they stated from the aforementioned media outlet.