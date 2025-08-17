We visit the $25M mansion where Archie, Prince Harry's son, lives

Following the latest developments regarding the controversial estrangement between Prince Harry and the rest of his family, all eyes have turned to his California mansion. This exclusive residence, where little Archie lives, is valued at 25 million euros.

It was in January 2020 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly announced their desire to leave all their duties as senior members of the royal family. They shared this statement through their social media.

However, it wasn't until January 18 that their departure from the institution became official, a decision that began to be implemented on March 31. Since then, Prince Harry and his family have lived completely apart from the Crown.

So much so that, as soon as this process was completed, they moved to the United States, specifically to the state of California. There, Archie's parents bought a large mansion valued at 25 million euros. This property perfectly combines luxury and comfort.

All about the Montecito mansion where Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and little Archie and Lilibet live

The residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Montecito has become their personal refuge and the center of their family life. In fact, that's where they settled after "Megxit" and where they are raising their children, Archie and Lilibet.

In this exclusive residential area, where they share a neighborhood with several Hollywood figures, this high-profile family has achieved the peace and privacy they were so desperately seeking.

Prince Harry's residence and his family have nothing in common with their former home at Kensington Palace, where they moved right after getting married. In fact, this new space perfectly reflects their change in lifestyle and priorities.

In fact, the Sussexes' mansion is reminiscent of a Roman villa. Proof of this can be seen in the latest photos shared by Kelly McKee Zajfen, a close friend of Meghan, on social media.

At the beginning of July, the young woman posted a preview of the July 4th celebration, in which we can see Meghan wearing a blue and white outfit. In that snapshot, we can see part of the garden, an area that features abundant vegetation and Mediterranean-inspired arches.

There is no doubt that among Archie's mother's favorite spots are the orchard and the landscaped area of her mansion. The estate features a vast lawn, a pond, a chicken coop, and a play area for her children.

"One of the first things my wife saw while walking through the house were those two palm trees. Do you see how they connect at the base? She said: 'My love, that's us.' Now, every day, when Archie walks past us, he says: 'Hi, Mom. Hi, Dad,'" Prince Harry said in an interview with The Cut in 2022.

The exteriors of the mansion where little Archie lives, filled with rose bushes and open spaces, project the couple's relaxed yet classic essence.

In addition, the house has nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, and a separate guest house. It also features a tennis court, swimming pool, wine cellar, library, gym, and a game room. This combination makes the residence a true oasis for the Duke and Duchess and their children, Archie and Lilibet.