Camilla returns from vacation and Buckingham Palace announces something very important

After the controversy she starred in a few days ago, Queen Camilla is once again at the center of attention, after the date of her return from vacation was confirmed. Buckingham Palace's team has taken this moment to announce some very important news about the monarch.

It has been several weeks since all the members of the British Royal Family have been seen together. The summer break has significantly reduced their institutional activities.

| Europa Press

So much so that, except for the rare appearances by Charles III, Princess Anne, or the Duchess of Edinburgh, the rest of the members are enjoying their break.

Regarding the Prince and Princess of Wales, it is known that their first stop was in Greece. Later, Prince William was spotted at a sporting event in Basel, where he met Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla was photographed sailing the Mediterranean aboard the yacht Zenobia. She enjoyed this journey without Charles III's company and was harshly criticized for it.

However, the British Royal Family's vacation break has now ended. In addition, as Buckingham Palace has confirmed, on Friday, August 15, several members of the institution took part in a series of events in London.

Queen Camilla returns from her controversial summer vacation to take part in several official events in London

Last Friday, after enjoying their summer vacation, King Charles III delivered a speech addressed to the public. Both the monarch and Queen Camilla attended several events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day.

In addition, throughout this week, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Dukes of Gloucester will take part in other official engagements. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales will not be in the capital for these events.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

Although Prince William and Kate Middleton are part of the monarchy's core, this time it was not considered necessary to interrupt their days of rest. In fact, their return is expected to take place soon in Scotland.

Despite the commitment they have always shown, due to the health issue the princess is facing, both have stated that spending time with their children is now their priority.

The events in London also marked Camilla's first public appearance after her controversial vacation in Greece. Just a few days ago, the consort was photographed on a luxury yacht belonging to a magnate.

A getaway that, as expected, sparked criticism for several reasons. The first was the relationship between the boat's owner and the political world, which reignites the debate about whether it is appropriate for royal figures to accept favors of this kind.

In addition, she has been heavily criticized for taking a luxury trip amid a context of economic difficulties for the country. Meanwhile, King Charles remained in Scotland and fulfilled some official duties.