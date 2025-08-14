U-turn in Jaime Anglada's condition, King Felipe's friend: 'They are...'

Jaime Anglada's health condition has taken an unexpected turn that has once again caused concern among his close circle, especially King Felipe. After a few days in which he seemed to show improvement, the Mallorcan singer's progress has changed dramatically. The news has shocked those who have been closely following his recovery after the serious accident he suffered last week.

Jaime Anglada, 52 years old, remains in very serious condition after being hit by a car that fled the scene in Palma. Julián Aguirre, a close friend of Anglada, shared the news on Y ahora Sonsoles. "They're waking him up little by little, asking him very obvious questions... But sometimes he doesn't answer in the right way," he explained.

| Instagram, @jaime_anglada

The accident happened in the early hours of Friday, August 8, when Jaime was riding his Vespa on Joan Miró Street in Mallorca. He was struck by a car that drove off without stopping, leaving him seriously injured on the ground. Although he was wearing a helmet, his head injuries were very severe, in addition to multiple fractures in his ribs, hip, and wrists, so he was rushed to Son Espases Hospital.

King Felipe closely follows Jaime Anglada's progress

The recovery process has proven to be very slow and complicated after three surgeries in less than a week. Although at first his condition was described as extremely serious, his progress seemed to improve. However, the latest medical report and statements from his friends confirm that the situation has taken a turn and remains critical.

The authorities are still investigating the accident, seeking to clarify the details of what happened. The local police arrested the young driver, about 20 years old, at his home hours later. He is accused of serious negligent injury, leaving the scene of the accident, and possibly driving under the influence of alcohol, after showing clear symptoms at the time of his arrest.

| Europa Press

Jaime Anglada's relationship with the royal family adds a special dimension to this event. A close friend of Felipe and Letizia, he had participated in the Copa del Rey de Vela MAPFRE and at a reception at Marivent Palace, always keeping a close relationship. The queen also keeps a cordial bond with Pilar Aguiló, the singer's wife, strengthening the support network around the artist.

The king and queen received the news during their days of rest in Greece and, since then, have closely followed the singer's progress. Although Felipe VI is not expected to travel to Palma for now, both he and Doña Letizia are in constant contact with Jaime Anglada's family. The medical progress in the coming hours will be key and could mark a turning point in this delicate process.