Victoria Federica has a piece of news that worries Jaime de Marichalar

All alarms have gone off around Victoria Federica after unexpected news about her personal life has come to light. This information has surely left her father, Jaime de Marichalar, very worried.

A year ago, the youngest daughter of Infanta Elena became the center of attention. All of this happened after ¡Hola! confirmed her new romantic relationship with Borja Moreno, a young businessman and public relations professional from the Spanish elite.

However, just a few months after their love story became official, everything suggests that Victoria Federica's life has taken a 180° (180º) turn. As the aforementioned magazine has confirmed, the young woman is saying goodbye to summer by starting a new chapter after ending her romantic relationship.

Proof of this is that, for several weeks now, the content creator and Borja Moreno have been making all kinds of plans separately, surrounded by their families and friends. This information has left more than one person speechless and has surely caused great concern for Jaime de Marichalar.

For some time, it had become clear that Victoria Federica and Borja Moreno had decided to go their separate ways. At the beginning of July, the couple took a break and, since then, they haven't been seen together again.

In fact, according to reports, both have enjoyed their summer alone, each with their own plans, although, indeed, without the presence of third parties.

The love story between Victoria Federica and Borja Moreno began almost a year ago in Sotogrande, one of the influencer's favorite places to spend her summer vacations.

As every year, the young woman traveled there to spend a few days with her father, Jaime de Marichalar. It was then that she met Borja, who was working at the Trocadero restaurant group.

However, it wasn't known that they were a couple until December. From that moment on, Borja began to appear in headlines alongside Victoria Federica, which made their relationship more visible in different social circles.

In January, Victoria Federica and the businessman began to appear in public together, sharing trips. However, it was with the arrival of spring that they showed signs that their relationship was becoming more solid.

According to ¡Hola!, during Holy Week they were in Málaga enjoying the processions. In fact, Jaime de Marichalar's daughter was in charge of ringing the bell for the departure of Cristo del Amor.

Later, Victoria Federica and Borja Moreno attended the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament and, in May, they were at the Plaza de Toros de Las Ventas. There, they shared their first affectionate gesture in public: a kiss on the cheek.

However, after this series of moments, distance arrived. The couple decided to take some time apart without giving further explanations to their friends. "They have very different personalities and lives... Victoria lives in front of a camera, it's her job, and Borja avoids fame," people close to them say.