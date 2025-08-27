Taylor Swift makes a confession that Prince William can't ignore

Taylor Swift has returned to her Instagram profile to make an unexpected personal confession. This message, to the surprise of many, hasn't gone unnoticed by Prince William. So much so that he didn't think twice about making a public statement about it.

This Tuesday, August 26, this successful American singer has caused a great stir on social media by announcing her engagement to American football player Travis Kelce.

| Instagram, @taylorswift

For the occasion, Taylor Swift and her future husband have published a joint post on their respective Instagram profiles. In it, we can see a series of photographs in which the flowers and her engagement ring have become the main highlights.

However, what has really caught attention in this photo carousel has been the phrase with which they confirmed their upcoming wedding. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," this media-famous couple wrote.

As expected, reactions didn't take long to appear. So much so that, within hours, several personalities from around the world turned to social media to congratulate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But there was one reaction that stood out above the rest: Prince William's.

Prince William reacts publicly to Taylor Swift's engagement

There's no doubt that, among the many personalities who reacted with a "like" to the news, the official account of Prince William and Kate Middleton stands out.

Indeed, the Prince and Princess of Wales didn't want to miss the opportunity to congratulate the couple on this great news. The Duchess of Sussex also joined in, doing so from her personal Instagram profile.

| Instagram, @taylorswift

It's not surprising that Prince William and his wife closely follow all of Taylor Swift's steps. Even more so after learning that the future British king is a great admirer of her music.

In June 2024, the heir to the throne attended one of the singer's concerts in London with his eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Back then, the three had the opportunity to take a selfie with this pop star.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is also a great admirer of Taylor Swift. So much so that she was the first to attend one of her concerts. The Duchess of Sussex was present at a show held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during the Eras tour.

With her presence, she reaffirmed the close relationship that exists between some members of the British royal family and the performer, who continues to receive international support.