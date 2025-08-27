The worst rumors about Prince Jacques, son of Charlene of Monaco, are confirmed

The marriage between Albert of Monaco and Charlene has been marked by several challenges. One of them is related to the existence of two children outside of marriage whom the prince acknowledged years ago. These, Alexandre and Jazmin, could have caused family tensions.

Alexandre is the son of former flight attendant Nicole Coste, while Jazmin, 33, is the result of a relationship with waitress Tamara Rotolo. Although both young people keep a cordial relationship with their father and some relatives, the relationship with Charlene doesn't seem to be the same.

Albert and Charlene of Monaco: a happy marriage?

Psychologist Lara Ferreiro, an expert in relationships, analyzes the impact of this situation on the princess of Monaco. "She and Albert have a 20-year age difference, she's always been the sad European princess, and now she seems like the reborn princess."

Regarding the acknowledgment of the illegitimate children by Albert, the psychologist points out that this could have affected Charlene. "When she found out that Albert had two secret children, it could've made Charlene extremely sad and depressed for years..."

"Public appearances were marked by forced, serious gestures. She has said that she was a fish out of water who never fit in. I think they've been a very tormented couple," concludes Laia Ferreiro.

Charlene of Monaco is worried about Prince Jacques's future

Ferreiro also explains that Charlene could perceive these children as a threat. "Now, in addition, Jazmin, they say she's Grace Kelly's heiress. Her media presence can make Charlene extremely uncomfortable, seeing her as an enemy."

In addition, the psychologist highlights Charlene's essential role as the mother of heir Jacques, and how this role intensifies her concerns. "Charlene's only goal is for her children, Gabriella and Jacques, especially him, right? For them to reign."

The relationship with the illegitimate children adds a layer of emotional complexity. "They're enemies. If something happened to her children, even though they don't have succession rights and would go another way, there would always be that symbolic competition between children..."

Charlene of Monaco has endured many criticisms

Ferreiro also mentions the public criticisms toward Charlene by Nicole Coste, Alexandre's mother, which has affected her image. "Alexandre said that his mother, Nicole, criticized Charlene a lot. I mean, a lot."

"She even said that Charlene moved her son out of the room he occupied in the palace. That is, they portrayed her as the villain of the story." Generating a negative image that has affected her reputation.

This context creates a complicated internal conflict. "On one hand, she feels guilty for not accepting those children, but she also has feelings of rejection, confusion, sadness. That internal struggle that many women have between royal duty and personal emotions."

Finally, Ferreiro highlights the additional pressure of comparisons between the children and the emotional strain this causes Charlene. "Then, in addition, pressures... Comparisons between the children and that, I think, already causes her a lot of physical and emotional strain."

Charlene is living a complicated situation within the Grimaldi family. In addition to her public role, she must face the difficult challenge of living with her husband's unacknowledged children.