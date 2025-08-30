Telma Ortiz makes a decision with Princess Leonor that will move the family

After spending some time away from the media spotlight, Telma Ortiz has once again become the center of attention. This comes after the latest and moving decision she has made with her niece, Princess Leonor, has come to light.

After enjoying a few days of rest, the future queen of Spain has already resumed her duties. In fact, this very Sunday, August 31, she will travel to the San Javier Air Base in Murcia to begin the final phase of her military training.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

There, Princess Leonor will have the opportunity to get to know the facilities and meet with the other students of the General Air Academy before starting classes. This training course will begin this Monday, September 1.

However, days before Princess Leonor starts this new training stage, Telma Ortiz has made a moving decision: to say goodbye to her in person.

Telma Ortiz met with Princess Leonor before she resumed her military training

Before continuing her military training, Princess Leonor experienced a very special moment. As has emerged in recent hours, the heir to the throne has had a family gathering that has moved those closest to her.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Thanks to the decision made by her aunt, Telma Ortiz, she experienced a very special and family moment surrounded by her loved ones. Always discreet and away from the media spotlight, Letizia's sister did not want to miss the opportunity to say goodbye to her niece.

Telma knows well what this new challenge means for Princess Leonor. That's why she did not hesitate to organize a meeting to show her full support.

| Europa Press

According to reports, the farewell was intimate and very family-oriented, in an atmosphere where emotions ran high. The young woman received all kinds of advice from Telma Ortiz, which she will undoubtedly keep in her memory.

As expected, Telma's decision has been highly valued by everyone, especially by Doña Letizia, who is grateful for the affection she has shown Princess Leonor.

Although in recent times Telma's personal life has been marked by distance, she did not hesitate to step forward to support her niece. Her gesture confirms that, despite obligations and distance, the family remains united.