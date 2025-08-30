The promise Infanta Elena has made to Queen Sofía in her most difficult moment

Infanta Elena once again shows how close she is to Queen Sofía with the latest and emotional promise she has made to her during one of her most difficult moments. Information that has surely managed to move more than one person.

There is no doubt that the emeritus queen is going through one of the most painful stages of her life. All of this comes after Princess Irene has suffered a relapse in her health condition.

| Twitter, @Josemn1_

In addition to her already well-known mobility issues, Queen Sofía's sister has reportedly experienced an alleged cognitive decline. This condition is usually associated with diseases such as Alzheimer's.

Although no official statement has been issued confirming this news, it is no secret to anyone that the queen's concern for her sister has increased considerably. In fact, this family issue has managed to take a toll on her emotional and physical state.

| Europa Press

Fortunately, Queen Sofía has the support of her daughters, Infanta Elena and Infanta Cristina, during these very difficult times. So much so that, according to Pilar Eyre, "one of the two is always in charge of the operation" that has been set up for Irene's care.

Moreover, as if that were not enough, Infanta Elena has promised her mother that she will take care of her aunt while she has to be away to attend her official engagements. These events are set to resume for the emeritus queen starting in September.

Infanta Elena promises to take care of her aunt, Princess Irene, in Queen Sofía's absence

After learning firsthand how much Queen Sofía is suffering, Infanta Elena has taken an important step forward in an attempt to help her. So much so that, as has emerged, the Duchess of Lugo has promised her mother that she will take care of her aunt when she has to be away.

| Europa Press

Even though Irene has a medical team available 24 hours a day, the presence of the Duchess of Lugo is a great relief for the emeritus queen.

Meanwhile, Infanta Cristina is also very alert to both her aunt and Queen Sofía. So much so that, as Pilar Eyre has confirmed, the former Duchess of Palma and her sister "are taking turns to be with their mother" during these difficult times in her life.

The relationship between Queen Sofía and her sister has always been close and marked by complicity. In fact, Princess Irene has found a refuge in Spain. That's why, for the emeritus queen, it is very important to know that, in her absence, someone close and fully trusted would take care of her.