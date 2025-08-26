King Juan Carlos protects his children and makes a firm decision regarding Corinna Larsen

King Juan Carlos has made an irrevocable decision regarding Corinna Larsen, a key figure in the most controversial chapters of his career. The former monarch has acted with determination, in an attempt to protect both his legacy and his children's peace of mind. Although the German businesswoman left a deep mark on him, everything now indicates that the time has come to break with the past.

For years, Corinna Larsen was much more than a close friend to Juan Carlos I; she was a constant presence in his most intimate circle. The relationship they kept was no secret, and her influence reached levels that even worried the royal family. Now, however, the king has decided to end all direct communication with her, a gesture that reveals the deep disappointment he feels.

| Europa Press

According to sources close to the matter, Juan Carlos has broken all contact with Corinna and only communicates with her through their lawyers. This decision, which has surprised some but was desired by others, marks the end of an era. The former head of state, disappointed and hurt, has chosen not to dedicate even a single line to her in his memoirs, which will be published soon.

Corinna Larsen, erased from King Juan Carlos's memoirs

The work in question is titled Reconciliation and will be published simultaneously in Spain and France in November. It is a first-person account, written together with author Laurence Debray, where Juan Carlos reviews crucial moments of his life and the country. The exclusion of Corinna from these pages is a significant decision that speaks for itself about the place she now holds in his memory.

| Planeta de libros

For more than eight years, Corinna Larsen was seen as a "queen in the shadows," and her role in Juan Carlos I's life was much more than symbolic. She herself boasted of having "the brain of a man in a woman's body," a combination that, in her own words, captivated the king since they met in 2004. There was even talk of marriage between the two, with the monarch's children's consent.

The definitive break with Corinna Larsen marks a turning point for King Juan Carlos

Juan Carlos went so far as to tell Mariano Rajoy about his desire to marry Corinna and asked for his own father's blessing, convinced that she was his ultimate partner. However, the relationship broke down after a series of revelations that damaged the trust between them. Amid rumors of infidelity on the king's part and institutional pressures due to his impending abdication, the love story faded away.

Today, the emeritus king takes things a step further by erasing any public trace of that period. His decision not only closes a personal chapter but also protects his children's public image and strengthens his purpose of reconciling with public opinion. In this point of no return, Juan Carlos I seems to have clearly chosen between past and future.