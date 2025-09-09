The open secret about Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton's sister: she provokes envy

After some time away from the media spotlight, Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton's sister, has once again become the center of attention. All of this comes after a secret about her personal life has come to light, which has undoubtedly sparked some envy.

Since the Princess of Wales began her relationship with Prince William, Pippa has led a very discreet life, staying as far away as possible from the public eye. This lifestyle is very different from her sister's, the future queen of England.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

However, despite her discretion, it's no secret to anyone the luxurious lifestyle that both Pippa Middleton and her husband and their three children lead. This detail, as expected, provokes certain envies.

One of Pippa Middleton's best-kept secrets comes to light: her high-end lifestyle

Unlike Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton has the advantage that her every move isn't scrutinized in detail by the media. Thanks to this, she can enjoy greater freedom to travel with James Matthews and their three children: Arthur, Grace, and Rose Louis.

The couple said "I do" in 2017, and over time they've created a home full of unity and affection. Now, they've decided to bring their values to a personal initiative that represents a major step in their lives and, according to reports, will bring them significant financial benefits.

| Europa Press

This is a nursery designed for children between nine months (9 months) and five years (5 years) old. This educational center will open its doors at Bucklebury Farm, a place with great emotional value for Kate Middleton's sister and her family.

In addition to Pippa Middleton and her husband's new business, this estate also operates as a deer park. It also offers other services such as zip lines, glamping, attractions, and a zoo with more than one hundred species.

| Europa Press

This space of more than 74 acres (30 hectares), located near Berkshire, was purchased by Kate Middleton's sister and brother-in-law in 2020. The project's goal is to help address the shortage of places in early childhood education centers.

This way, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have managed to combine their business side with raising their three children, while continuing to enjoy their high standard of living.

However, when the calendar allows, the whole family also takes exclusive getaways. In fact, at the end of July, they traveled to Saint Barthélemy in the Caribbean, where they have a luxurious resort.

This resort isn't accessible to every budget, as the cost of renting a villa reaches €200,000 per week. Nevertheless, this location offers unique advantages, such as great privacy and a paradisiacal setting that make it an ideal destination for the couple.