Official: Kensington Palace admits the rumors about Prince George are true

Prince George has returned to school after the summer break. At 12 years old, Prince William and Princess Kate's eldest son is starting his final year at Lambrook School in Berkshire. This school year will mark the end of a stage before he begins a new phase in his education.

Despite being second in line to the throne, George follows a school routine very similar to that of other students. At school, he isn't called "prince," nor does he receive special treatment.

At school, he is simply George Wales, the last name he shares with his siblings Charlotte and Louis. They use it instead of their royal titles, as it directly refers to their parents' official position as Prince and Princess of Wales.

They admit that the rumors about Prince George are true

This detail isn't a coincidence, as it is a tradition in the British royal family. William and Harry also used "Wales" as their last name when they were children. Their father, King Charles III, was Prince of Wales at that time.

Before 2022, when William and Kate were still known as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their children used the last name Cambridge in the school environment. Thus, they were called George, Charlotte, and Louis Cambridge, in line with the noble title their parents held at that time.

Although George knows what his destiny is, he doesn't show off about it. The family has tried to give him and his siblings as normal an upbringing as possible. No cameras, no preferential treatment, no unnecessary protocols.

At Lambrook, George plays sports, participates in different activities with his classmates, and integrates normally into the school's daily life. He also follows a demanding academic program designed to prepare students for the next educational levels.

Prince and Princess of Wales want to protect their children

The use of last names within the British royal family is something particular. Officially, members with the style of Royal Highness and the title of prince or princess don't need one. But in school or military contexts, they adopt the last name linked to the father's title.

In 1917, King George V established the use of the last name Windsor. Decades later, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh added Mountbatten. This way, they created the current Mountbatten-Windsor, which some members of the royal family without an official title use.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, also use that last name in daily life. Although since Charles III's accession to the throne they have the right to be called prince and princess, their parents have clarified that those titles will only be used at formal events.

Meanwhile, Prince George continues to grow up away from the media spotlight. At school, his daily life is focused on studying, playing, and preparing for the future role he will one day have to assume.