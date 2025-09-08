Breaking news at Zarzuela: King Felipe (57) takes the step everyone was waiting for

King Felipe has just starred in a much-awaited breaking news story at Zarzuela. After months of waiting for this moment, the king has finally taken a step that puts an end to the rumors. In the midst of the start of the institutional term, Felipe has decided to take a break from his official agenda.

His decision, far from being censured by Zarzuela, has been applauded for what it means to the entire royal family. It has been a very complicated summer that King Felipe can now consider concluded.

Zarzuela applauds the latest action taken by King Felipe

next weekend, King Felipe has made a gesture full of humanity and closeness that has been applauded by Zarzuela. Showing his discretion, he decided to take a step of enormous importance for the entire royal family.

The latest news coming from Zarzuela is that King Felipe has traveled to Mallorca to visit Jaime Anglada. Anglada, a great friend of the king, had a very serious motorcycle accident that led him to spend the entire summer hospitalized. The incident occurred just as King Felipe and his family began their private vacation.

For this reason, while waiting for an improvement that would get Anglada out of the ICU, the sovereign didn't travel to visit him. However, next weekend, Felipe's much-awaited arrival at Son Espases University Hospital in Palma de Mallorca finally took place.

According to some media, King Felipe visited the musician this Sunday afternoon, and he may also have gone the previous Saturday. Witnesses claim to have seen him around the hospital, although the institution hasn't issued confirmation. There aren't any images capturing the moment, but there is the testimony of those who crossed paths with the king.

This gesture from Felipe has been the most awaited since news of Anglada's accident broke. Given the close friendship between the Mallorcan and Zarzuela, some kind of reaction from the institution was expected. This came in the form of continuous calls to Anglada's family to learn firsthand about his situation.

King Felipe informs Zarzuela of Anglada's health status

Meanwhile, Anglada's recovery continues and his medical progress, although still slow, is steady. Besides the visit from King Felipe, the musician has also received visits from other friends such as Carolina Cerezuela and Carlos Moyá.

Jaime's circle continues to request discretion and thanks everyone for the outpouring of affection they've received in recent months. Above all, they appreciate the interest Zarzuela has shown in him and the state of his family after the tragic accident.

The injured artist suffered multiple fractures, internal injuries, and a severe traumatic brain injury, which required several surgical operations. Little by little, his progress has been "satisfactory" and he has left the ICU. In fact, the fact that he has been moved to a regular room is what prompted King Felipe's visit.

During the summer, it became known that the sovereign would wait for Anglada to leave the ICU before going to see him. In that ward, visits are minimal and Felipe didn't consider it the right time to go see him. In addition, the Mallorcan has needed several surgeries, so his recovery has also delayed the king's visit.

Now it seems that both friends have finally seen each other and have been able to spend some time together. Thanks to this, Zarzuela receives from the king the latest news about Anglada's health status and his progress.