The rumor circulating about Infanta Elena in Abu Dhabi has just been confirmed

Infanta Elena once again becomes the center of attention. All because one of the rumors circulating about her on the streets of Abu Dhabi has just been confirmed.

If the Duchess of Lugo is known for anything, it's for her great discretion. In fact, throughout her life, she has tried to keep a lifestyle as far away from the spotlight as possible. This is a decision that she even keeps firmly during the summer months.

| Europa Press

So much so that, while her children choose destinations as crowded as Formentera or Cádiz, Infanta Elena is much more discreet. She chooses places where she can enjoy herself without attracting much attention.

For this reason, over all these years, very little information has come out about the destinations the king Felipe's sister has chosen to rest during the summer. However, her status as a member of the Spanish Royal Family means she attracts great interest wherever she goes.

As has come out, in recent summers, Infanta Elena has decided to spend her vacations accompanied by her sister Cristina, her father, or her two children. Although she also enjoys moments alone, which sometimes leads her to prefer much quieter places with fewer people.

Now, even though she hasn't commented on the matter, a rumor that hasn't stopped circulating on the streets of Abu Dhabi has just been confirmed. According to several media outlets, this year, the Duchess of Lugo will return to the United Arab Emirates to enjoy a few days of rest with Juan Carlos I.

| Europa Press

It is confirmed that Infanta Elena will finally travel to Abu Dhabi to spend part of her vacation with her father

Just a few days ago, it was said that this year, Infanta Elena didn't plan to spend part of her summer break in Abu Dhabi. All after it came to light that king Juan Carlos intended to leave the United Arab Emirates to move back to Europe.

However, it has just been confirmed that the Duchess of Lugo will spend part of her vacation with her father in that Persian Gulf country. She will also have the chance to reunite with her son, who currently lives there.

Meanwhile, before returning to her job at Fundación Mapfre, Infanta Elena could visit other places during her summer vacation. But this time within our borders.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

In previous years, she has been seen in several places in Galicia. There, she has enjoyed with her father the well-known regattas held in the area.

She has also visited Mallorca or Bidart several times, a town where her sister owns a house. That's why it wouldn't be surprising to see Infanta Elena in one of these places in Spain.