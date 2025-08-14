A monk from Tibet has an encounter with Queen Sofía and confesses: 'She is very…'

An unknown episode in Queen Sofía's life has come to light thanks to the testimony of a monk from Tibet. The religious figure has recounted how he had the opportunity to share a meal with King Felipe VI's mother in a meeting that wasn't accidental. During that meeting, he made a confession that unexpectedly portrays the monarch.

According to him, Queen Sofía "is very spiritual" and, like everyone, "needs help" to get through difficult times. The conversation between them took place in the 1990s and revolved around questions of life and death. The religious figure emphasized that, despite her position, the queen isn't a stranger to suffering and sought his advice during an especially challenging time.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

The story has been brought back by Pilar Eyre, journalist and expert on the royal family, who has stated that this meeting reflects a little-known side of Sofía. The renowned journalist has recalled on her YouTube channel that the queen has shown interest in several religions and in spirituality, even after converting to Catholicism. In her opinion, this interest is part of how she faces personal adversity.

A monk from Tibet reveals that Queen Sofía has suffered greatly in her life

The origin of this revelation goes back to a conversation between Eyre and her sister, a great follower of Tibetan culture. It was then that she met the lama in Barcelona and, after reading one of his books, discovered the chapter dedicated to the queen. There, the monk describes how he was contacted so Sofía could meet him and talk in private.

Although the meeting was organized with a certain level of discretion, even involving representatives of other religions to avoid misinterpretations, the queen managed to sit next to him. Throughout the meal, they exchanged reflections, and although the lama doesn't reveal the details, he insists that he sensed a deep pain in the monarch. At that time, King Juan Carlos had already made some of his infidelities public.

| YouTube, Pilar Eyre

Queen Sofía sought spiritual comfort from the monk from Tibet

The contact didn't end there; some time later, the lama traveled to Mallorca to give a lecture, and Sofía invited him to Marivent to continue receiving his spiritual support. However, upon arriving at the palace, he was denied access and the visit was canceled. The monk regretted not being able to offer her comfort in person.

In their meeting at Zarzuela, Eyre has recounted, he gave her thangkas, Buddha figures, and the Tibetan Book of Living and Dying. He hopes these objects have helped her on her personal journey. For the journalist, this testimony disproves the image of a cold and distant Sofía, revealing instead a woman who, while smiling in public, was going through intense inner suffering.