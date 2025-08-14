Robert Lacey, Prince William's biographer, delivers sensitive news: 'It's very...'

Prince William's biographer, Robert Lacey, has left many speechless with the latest and delicate news he has revealed about the heir to the British throne. This well-known writer has broken his silence to state that it is a "very deep and lasting" situation.

The rift between Prince Harry and his older brother has been one of the most talked-about topics in the press in recent years. Although their relationship always had its ups and downs, it was the Duke of Sussex's resignation from his royal duties that marked a point of no return.

In fact, his decision to move to the United States and publish his memoirs full of controversies caused any chance of reconciliation to disappear for good. From that moment on, the ties between the two brothers began to deteriorate irreversibly.

Since then, Prince Harry has barely kept in touch with Prince William or the rest of the British royal family. However, in recent months, there have been several occasions when he has tried to build bridges and apologize, especially after it became known that his father has cancer.

Each of his attempts to become part of the family core again has ended in failure. So much so that, for now, nothing indicates that the situation will improve in the short term. In fact, according to Robert Lacey, everything suggests that the distance between him and his brother is more serious than it seems.

Robert Lacey speaks about the complicated relationship between Prince William and his brother Harry

A special feature in People magazine has provided new details about this delicate relationship. According to the publication, the emotional distance between Prince William and his brother Harry is even greater than has been reported so far.

This report recalls that the Duke of Sussex recounted in Spare an episode that occurred in 2019, when William questioned Meghan and grabbed him by the neck until he knocked him down. This accusation, which became public in his memoirs, would have been especially painful for the future British king.

Meanwhile, it is also mentioned that the estrangement between them worsened after the interview Harry and Meghan gave to Oprah Winfrey. In that conversation, they criticized not only Prince William but also the king, Kate Middleton, Camilla, and the institution itself.

Despite his desire to reconcile with his family, several sources state that neither Prince William nor his father have answered his calls or messages. This casts doubt on the possibility of a prompt reconciliation.

Robert Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers, keeps that "the rift is very deep and lasting." According to him, the situation is so serious that it won't change "until Harry acts and apologizes."

Meanwhile, historian Amanda Foreman has added that "everyone wants it to happen on the terms each one imposes and that's what makes it impossible." Despite everything, Prince William and his brother share the same commitment: to keep their mother's memory alive.