Queen Sofía sets off alarms at Zarzuela: 'She feels pain in her body and...'

All the alarms inside Zarzuela have been triggered again after the latest and worrying information that has emerged about Queen Sofía. "She feels pain in her body and soul," a well-known expert on the Royal Household has stated.

Just a few weeks ago, concern increased around the Spanish Royal Family after several media outlets reported that Irene of Greece's health had worsened.

As has been pointed out throughout these days, to her already evident mobility problems, an alleged advanced cognitive decline would have been added. This condition is often linked to diseases such as Alzheimer's.

However, although no official statement has been issued so far on this delicate matter, Queen Sofía's concern for her sister is more than evident. So much so that she was even about to not travel to Mallorca to stay by her side.

Now, with this issue resonating more strongly than ever, Pilar Eyre has broken her silence. Through her Lecturas blog, this well-known expert on the Royal Household has not hesitated to share with the rest of the population everything she knows about it.

As she has confirmed, "Queen Sofía is devastated both emotionally and physically." "She cries day and night, and her until recently vigorous constitution is starting to show signs of wear," she added.

This change she refers to would be related, according to Eyre, to the "painful vigil" she is keeping "by her sick sister's side." "She feels pain in her body and soul," the journalist pointed out, setting off all the alarms at Zarzuela.

According to Pilar Eyre, Irene's situation is critical, which is why Queen Sofía's emotional and physical state has deteriorated in recent weeks. Proof of this is that her daughters, Elena and Cristina, "haven't left her alone for a moment and are the ones organizing the medical operation for their aunt Irene."

In addition, this expert on the Royal Household has confirmed that the concern has spread to the rest of the family members: "The Greek nephews call every day... Even Juan Carlos is interested through Elena and Cristina in the condition of his wife and his sister-in-law."

"The situation has reached such a point that her son[Felipe]interrupted his vacation in Greece to show his support for the territories devastated by the fires, that's true... but also to be by her side."

As Pilar Eyre has revealed, Queen Sofía hasn't stopped asking about him since he left Marivent to start his private vacation.

"I can imagine Sofía's happy face when she saw her son walk through the door[...]This has been the 'horribilis' summer for Queen Sofía. Or rather, the year, or better yet, her entire life since she married a man she loved and who deceived her from the very first year. She feels pain in her body and soul!" she added.

Meanwhile, Eyre has wanted to analyze the evident physical deterioration of the emeritus queen. Although Zarzuela has stated that she is fully recovered from her last urinary infection, her appearance says otherwise:

"Thinner, with dark circles under her eyes, her walk, once light and youthful, is now hesitant and clumsy. Her eternal smile sometimes turns into a grimace of suffering, her eyes appear dull."

In fact, a woman who meets Queen Sofía and her family every year at Marivent has confirmed to Eyre that this summer "it was hard for her to speak."