Queen Letizia, caught: outside Spain, with Leonor and keeping her promise

Queen Letizia once again becomes the center of attention after being spotted with Princess Leonor and the rest of her family outside Spain. At that moment, she has once again shown that, despite the years, she continues to keep one of her major promises.

Last Wednesday, August 6, the Royal Family left Mallorca and headed to Madrid to begin their much desired private vacation. All this after having spent a few days at Marivent Palace. However, the Spanish capital was not the final destination of their trip.

| Europa Press

During these days, there has been speculation about which country Felipe VI and Queen Letizia have chosen this year to enjoy a well-deserved break with Leonor and Sofía.

Unlike other monarchies that make their summer plans public, in Spain the privacy of all members of the Royal Family is kept with a certain degree of secrecy.

| Europapress

Years ago, after being photographed in a bikini, Queen Letizia promised that her vacations would always be private. Since then, she has managed to keep that goal.

However, although she has managed to keep this privilege, this year she has not been able to avoid the leak of the possible destination she has chosen to spend a few days with Leonor and Sofía. The truth is that discovering it has not been very complicated.

The vacation destination Queen Letizia has chosen to enjoy with Leonor and the rest of her family comes to light

By following the trail of the Falcon, the official State plane, it has been revealed that, once again, Letizia and her family have chosen Greece as the destination for their private vacation.

Although there is no official confirmation, the truth is that the odds are very high, considering that the President is currently in Lanzarote.

| Casa Real

According to Mujer Hoy, the landing of said plane at Athens airport took place last night around 9:30 p.m. (21:30). This clue has reignited speculation about Queen Letizia's whereabouts.

For the second consecutive year, Greece is once again the chosen place for the Spanish Royal Family's break. In 2024, the monarchs shared their stay there with Willem-Alexander and Máxima of the Netherlands, and now another reunion is not ruled out.

It was precisely on the island of Mykonos where, years ago, Princess Leonor's mother was photographed in a bikini by some tourists, an image that went around the world.

This year, all signs point to them having settled in a residence away from the hustle and bustle. The goal is to keep far from the paparazzi, who every year seek the desired family snapshot enjoying the beach.

There is no doubt that the Greek islands have become a regular refuge for the royals and their daughters, Leonor and Sofía. It is still surprising that, with so many alternatives at their disposal, the Royal Family returns again and again to this destination.