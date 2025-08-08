Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Princess Leonor and Queen Letizia pose together, one in a white uniform and the other in a red jacket, against a dark background.
A journalist sheds light on a curious detail in Leonor and Letizia's greeting | Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat, Casa Real, STILLFX
A Spanish journalist has just confirmed the news about Princess Leonor and her mother, Letizia

A gesture from Princess Leonor and Queen Letizia at Marivent makes sense after the explanation from a Spanish journalist

Image of the editor Alba Fabián
by Alba Fabián

The gesture by Princess Leonor and her mother, Queen Letizia, during their latest public appearance has sparked much discussion. What until a few days ago was just a detail that had gone unnoticed has now been clarified by a journalist with its true meaning. The confirmation came after one of the most notable summer events for the royal family.

Last Monday, at Marivent Palace, the traditional summer reception took place with the attendance of the royals and their daughters. It was at this event where Leonor and her sister, together with Letizia, surprised everyone with a moment as unexpected as it was symbolic, since they greeted in sign language. This gesture not only caught the attention of those present, but it also quickly went viral on social media.

Five people pose together outdoors dressed in elegant, summery clothing, surrounded by trees and natural light.
The royal family during the official summer reception at Marivent Palace | Instagram, @casareal.es

Omar Suárez, journalist and contributor to the show Vamos a Ver, explained live what is behind that scene. As the son of deaf parents and a great expert in sign language, he confirmed that all three wanted to introduce themselves following the custom of this language. He also detailed that each of them identified themselves with a personal sign that has a specific meaning.

This is how the journalist interprets the greeting by Princess Leonor, the Infanta, and her mother, Queen Letizia

In Princess Leonor's case, the gesture refers to a very recognizable feature from her childhood. According to Suárez, when she was little, she always wore bangs to one side, something that became a hallmark for those who knew her. For this reason, her sign in sign language reproduces that characteristic movement.

Princess Leonor, Queen Letizia, and Infanta Sofía pose outdoors at night with vegetation and a building in the background.
Leonor and her sister greet in sign language alongside Queen Letizia | Instagram, @annieruiz9

Queen Letizia, meanwhile, has a much simpler and more direct gesture. The contributor confirmed that her sign is the letter "L," the initial of her name, which is common in this type of introduction. Regarding the Infanta, Omar consulted his parents, who deduced that her sign might be due to her smile and the way her eyes narrow when she laughs.

The journalist clarifies the choice of the sign for Princess Leonor, her sister, and Queen Letizia

During the discussion, Antonio Rossi raised a key question about who decides the sign that represents each person. Suárez explained that it can be the person themselves who chooses it or it can be assigned by others based on a characteristic feature. In any case, it is always something that clearly and uniquely identifies the individual.

Capture of 'Sálvame' with Omar Suárez with his hands together and dressed in white
Omar Suárez explains the meaning of Leonor's, Sofía's, and Letizia's signs | Mediaset

This gesture by the royal family, now confirmed in its meaning, has been valued as an inclusive and approachable detail. It has not only helped to make sign language more visible, but it has also shown Leonor, her sister, and Letizia in a more personal light. A small moment that, thanks to Omar Suárez's explanation, has gone from being an anecdote to becoming a symbol.

