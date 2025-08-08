A Spanish journalist has just confirmed the news about Princess Leonor and her mother, Letizia

The gesture by Princess Leonor and her mother, Queen Letizia, during their latest public appearance has sparked much discussion. What until a few days ago was just a detail that had gone unnoticed has now been clarified by a journalist with its true meaning. The confirmation came after one of the most notable summer events for the royal family.

Last Monday, at Marivent Palace, the traditional summer reception took place with the attendance of the royals and their daughters. It was at this event where Leonor and her sister, together with Letizia, surprised everyone with a moment as unexpected as it was symbolic, since they greeted in sign language. This gesture not only caught the attention of those present, but it also quickly went viral on social media.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Omar Suárez, journalist and contributor to the show Vamos a Ver, explained live what is behind that scene. As the son of deaf parents and a great expert in sign language, he confirmed that all three wanted to introduce themselves following the custom of this language. He also detailed that each of them identified themselves with a personal sign that has a specific meaning.

This is how the journalist interprets the greeting by Princess Leonor, the Infanta, and her mother, Queen Letizia

In Princess Leonor's case, the gesture refers to a very recognizable feature from her childhood. According to Suárez, when she was little, she always wore bangs to one side, something that became a hallmark for those who knew her. For this reason, her sign in sign language reproduces that characteristic movement.

| Instagram, @annieruiz9

Queen Letizia, meanwhile, has a much simpler and more direct gesture. The contributor confirmed that her sign is the letter "L," the initial of her name, which is common in this type of introduction. Regarding the Infanta, Omar consulted his parents, who deduced that her sign might be due to her smile and the way her eyes narrow when she laughs.

The journalist clarifies the choice of the sign for Princess Leonor, her sister, and Queen Letizia

During the discussion, Antonio Rossi raised a key question about who decides the sign that represents each person. Suárez explained that it can be the person themselves who chooses it or it can be assigned by others based on a characteristic feature. In any case, it is always something that clearly and uniquely identifies the individual.

| Mediaset

This gesture by the royal family, now confirmed in its meaning, has been valued as an inclusive and approachable detail. It has not only helped to make sign language more visible, but it has also shown Leonor, her sister, and Letizia in a more personal light. A small moment that, thanks to Omar Suárez's explanation, has gone from being an anecdote to becoming a symbol.