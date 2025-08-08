We enter the palace of Monaco where Prince Albert of Monaco lives with his wife Charlene

Albert of Monaco has opened the doors of his official residence, the iconic palace he shares with Princess Charlene. For the first time in a long while, such close access has been allowed to the place where the couple lives and where their children, Jacques and Gabriella, are also growing up. The interview granted to ¡Hola! has let us enter the intimate heart of the Principality.

Entering the Monaco palace means peering into centuries of history, art, and power concentrated in a single place. The Courtyard of Honor, the Hercules Gallery, and the Throne Room are majestic spaces that have hosted weddings, receptions, and key moments for the Grimaldi family. Now, thanks to an ambitious project led by Albert himself, these halls have revealed a hidden treasure: Renaissance frescoes buried under layers of paint.

Albert II has confirmed that these frescoes date back to the 16th century and that their discovery has changed the known chronology of the palace. The restoration lasted eight years and has brought to light more than 6,460 sq. ft. (600 m²) of mythological scenes painted by artists influenced by Michelangelo and Raphael. The discovery holds not only artistic value but also emotional and symbolic meaning for the Monegasque sovereign.

Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco, committed to the restoration of the palace

The project began out of necessity, due to the deterioration caused by the sea air in the area of the Courtyard of Honor. However, as the work progressed, it was decided to expand the investigation to other rooms in the palace, and surprises kept appearing. From richly decorated ceilings to walls that seemed plain, the past has returned strongly to every corner of the building.

Princess Charlene, according to Albert, has shown enthusiasm for the restoration and has even shown the frescoes to her own guests. The project has also impacted family life and the pace of official events, but for the prince it has been a priority. In fact, he has insisted that everything has been carried out sustainably, with natural products and traditional techniques.

The project of Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco to recover the most personal history of the principality

Both Caroline and Stéphanie, Albert's sisters, have participated in the process and have shown excitement at rediscovering corners of their childhood in the palace. Albert himself recalled that, as children, they used to skate in the Hercules Gallery, never imagining that Renaissance scenes were hidden beneath their feet. The restoration has thus had an intimate dimension that goes beyond architecture.

Albert of Monaco has stated that his goal has been to preserve a legacy for future generations, while also paying tribute to his parents, Rainier and Grace. Both, great lovers of art and heritage, would have approved of this ambitious project, according to their son. For Albert, taking care of the palace is not just an obligation, but a commitment to the memory and legacy of the principality.