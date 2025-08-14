King Juan Carlos's information reaches France and leaves his children paralyzed

The figure of King Juan Carlos I is once again the subject of public debate after new information emerged regarding his commitments with the tax authorities. According to the published information, the emeritus king reportedly repaid trusted businessmen the loans they provided to help him regularize his tax situation. The amount totals €4,416,757.46 and corresponds to the supplementary personal income tax returns filed in 2021, which covered the tax years between 2014 and 2018.

The Union of Technicians of the Ministry of Finance, Gestha, has requested that the Tax Agency closely examine his activities and assets. This request has intensified media attention around Felipe VI's father, whose situation remains a source of controversy. In France, several media outlets have echoed this information, offering their own perspective on the royal family's role in this episode.

| Europa Press

One of the French newspapers that reported the news is Point de Vue, known for its coverage of European royal families. The outlet claims that the current monarch has no intention of intervening in his father's tax problems. They argue that Felipe VI considers keeping the image of the Crown a priority, which is why he has remained paralyzed and won't do anything about it.

The French analysis also refers to the position of the infantas Elena and Cristina. The eldest daughter chooses not to take sides to avoid conflicts with her brother and the monarchy. In contrast, Cristina de Borbón is reportedly focused on improving her relationship with Felipe VI and doesn't want this issue to reopen family tensions.

King Juan Carlos's children don't want to get involved

French media interpret these stances as a coordinated distancing strategy, although motivated by different reasons in each case. They point out that both the daughters and the current king are aware of the impact any gesture could have on public opinion. That's why they consider immobility the best way to protect themselves in such a delicate media scenario.

| Europa Press

In France, coverage of the case has been extensive and isn't limited to recounting recent events. Some articles have recalled other controversial episodes from Juan Carlos I's reign and his subsequent abdication in 2014. They explain that these precedents have contributed to a skeptical analysis of any attempt to rehabilitate his image in the neighboring country.

The international media echo reinforces the idea that the emeritus king's situation has repercussions not only in Spain. Foreign press continue to follow his actions with interest and examine how the royal family responds to each new chapter.

In this case, the consensus among French media is clear. All of them believe that Felipe's silence and his sisters' caution are a calculated response to avoid being swept up in a new wave of criticism.