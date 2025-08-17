The town in Galicia where Princess Leonor could move: ‘Here I feel…’

During her time at the naval school, Princess Leonor had the opportunity to visit several areas of Galicia. However, there was one village in particular that managed to win her heart. So much so that she might even consider moving there: "I feel like just another local here."

There is no doubt that Felipe and Letizia's eldest daughter is living through a crucial phase in her preparation to become the future monarch of our country. In fact, she is currently immersed in her military training. This task has allowed her to explore every corner of Spanish territory.

| Europa Press

However, among the places she has had the chance to visit over these months, there is one region in particular that has stolen Princess Leonor's heart. As she herself has stated to the media, "it's a welcoming land."

At that time, the future queen of Spain said that she felt "like just another local" in this land of meigas, orballo, and furanchos. This account shows the immediate connection she felt with the local culture.

Princess Leonor can't hide her love for this Galician village: "I feel like just another local here"

It was on August 29, 2024, when Princess Leonor arrived in this Galician corner to spend a year at her naval military school. The city in question is Marín, a municipality that would end up granting her the distinction of Favorite Daughter.

This town, located on the southern shore of the Ría de Pontevedra, describes itself as a seafaring village proud of its relationship with the sea. This spirit is reflected in its coat of arms with the motto "Nostra in mare fortuna" (our fortune is in the sea).

| Europa Press

The naval military school is located in Marín, a key institution since its relocation from Cádiz in 1943. To this day, this town remains full of life thanks to the intense activity between students and ships.

That's why it is not surprising that Princess Leonor has fallen in love with this area. It is a territory full of beaches, protected natural environments, and impressive viewpoints over the estuary.

But if Marín was not enough to win her over, the Ría de Pontevedra certainly did. The future queen was able to sail through it aboard the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano, actively participating in its maneuvers and in the life on board.

| Casa Real

During her stay, according to the press, Princess Leonor also had time to visit and try the cuisine of other Galician municipalities. Among them, Moaña or Ferrol. Without a doubt, all these places have captivated the heiress, something she made clear in her speech when receiving the Medal of Galicia and the title of Favorite Daughter of Marín.

"Galicia is a welcoming land and I can attest to that, because I felt like just another Galician. My life in the Ría de Pontevedra was intense and demanding... But I was also able to enjoy the good atmosphere and the food, especially in the furanchos," the princess acknowledged.