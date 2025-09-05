Prince William makes a decision that will touch Prince Harry's heart

Last weekend, the United Kingdom once again placed the Royal Family at the center of the conversation. Prince Harry is preparing his return to London after almost two years of absence, and he will do so at a key moment for his family ties. The possibility of a meeting with King Charles III is looming on the horizon, but a decision by Prince William threatens to change everything.

The intrigue is at its peak because the Duke of Sussex hasn't set foot on British soil for months, and time seems to be working against him. Will it be possible for father and son to see each other in peace again, or will William be the one to prevent that reconciliation from happening?

| Europa Press

Harry's return to London and the expectations placed on Charles III

The disagreements between Prince Harry and the British royal family go back a long way. Since he moved with Meghan Markle to California in 2020, the signs of distancing have multiplied. Books, interviews, and documentaries have deepened that rift, while the ties with the rest of Windsor have weakened.

The last attempt at rapprochement took place in February 2024, when Harry traveled urgently to London after it became known that his father was suffering from cancer. That private meeting opened a timid line of communication that the British press called an unofficial "peace summit." However, the reconciliation remained pending.

In this context, the visit scheduled for this September 8 takes on symbolic strength: it coincides with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's passing. On that date, Harry is scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards, a charity event he has sponsored for years. The expectation, however, is not so much about his public agenda, but about what might happen within the walls of Buckingham Palace.

That day, Harry will officially return to London after 20 months without public meetings with his father. The last time they were together was in February 2024, when Charles III's health was already a matter of concern. Now, with the king settled in the United Kingdom and no official trips planned, everything suggests that father and son would finally have a space to talk.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

According to sources consulted by The Mirror, "it's clear that both parties are determined to make it happen. Nobody intends to pretend that the family problems have already been solved, but this is a beginning for Charles and Harry." The statement adds an optimistic nuance: "For the first time in a long time, there's a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach."

In addition, the Duke of Sussex returns in a delicate personal context. His appeal against the reduction of his security in the United Kingdom was rejected, which increases the tension regarding his movements on British soil. But that's not the main concern, but rather the decision Prince William has made ahead of the imminent meeting.

Prince William refuses to support reconciliation between Harry and Charles III

The most relevant news comes from the British tabloid The Mirror, which claims that Prince William has made a firm decision regarding the reunion plans. According to the aforementioned outlet, the heir to the throne "flatly refuses any possibility of reconciliation with his brother."

The source is clear: "Prince Harry will meet with King Charles upon his return to the United Kingdom, but William refuses the meeting." The obstacle carries significant weight because William, as direct heir, wields decisive influence in the core of family decisions. His refusal to support that process represents a serious obstacle to any attempt at reconciliation.

The background to the Prince of Wales's stance is complex and is explained, to a large extent, by the loss of trust toward his brother. This is how a source close to the British newspaper explained it. "William feels that Harry has chosen public exposure instead of privacy and that the family can't keep making headlines every time there's a new contract."

| Europa Press

For William, the issue isn't about isolated gestures, but about broken trust. According to the British press, he believes that since Harry and Meghan settled in North America, the ability to keep family privacy has eroded. The Palace team agrees on this point, understanding that any progress depends on the Sussexes showing a real commitment to discretion.

Prince William and Prince Harry are facing a new chapter in their complicated relationship at a decisive moment for the royal family. The Duke of Sussex's return to London opens the door to a possible meeting with Charles III, although it seems that William wants to close off any path to reconciliation. The question now is clear: will the bond between father and son be able to overcome the barrier represented by William's opposition?