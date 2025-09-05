Jaime de Marichalar makes a decision after the important news about Infanta Elena

This week, Infanta Elena has made headlines with an announcement that affects her personal life and her relationship with her father, King Juan Carlos. The emeritus's eldest daughter is preparing a very special trip that combines sports, family commitment, and public projection abroad.

The news has sparked immediate reactions in the social and media spheres, putting Jaime de Marichalar, her ex-husband, in the spotlight. His attitude in recent days has been the subject of analysis, especially because of what Elena's next step will mean in the coming days. What stance will Marichalar take in the face of such a significant event?

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Infanta Elena will participate in the same sailing competition as King Juan Carlos

The relationship between Infanta Elena and her father has been one of the most stable within the Borbón family. In recent years, she has shown herself to be his greatest support at private events and also in sports competitions. Sanxenxo has become their refuge, the place where they have kept their passion for sailing alive, surrounded by friends and regatta companions.

King Juan Carlos, who is 87 years old, keeps his strong bond with sailing. Just two years ago, he managed to become world champion on the Isle of Wight, a success that marked a milestone in his career as a sailor. This time, Elena de Borbón will travel with King Juan Carlos to New York to compete in the 6 Metre World Championship.

The championship will begin on September 17 with the registration of crews and official measurements. On the 20th, a training regatta will be held, while the official races will start on the 22nd and will last for five days. The awards ceremony is scheduled for September 26, the date on which the new world champion will be announced.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Unlike on other occasions, Infanta Elena will not attend only as her father's companion, but as an active sailor. She will compete with her own boat, a gesture that reflects her personal involvement and her passion for the sea. According to Vanitatis, she has spent years participating in regattas in Galicia, which shows that her hobby is not just a protocol role, but an interest she shares with the emeritus.

Before heading to New York, father and daughter will stop in Sanxenxo, where they will test their boats and share training sessions with the Galician fleet. This port, which has become a symbol of their family gatherings, will serve as a preparation point and also as a reminder of the bond with the nautical community that has always welcomed them warmly.

Beyond the competition on the water, the event will feature parallel activities designed for companions: excursions to Manhattan, visits to local wineries, and getaways to the Hamptons. This program reinforces the social dimension of the event, which will also be a showcase for international personalities from different fields.

Jaime de Marichalar makes a decision after the news about Infanta Elena

The news of Infanta Elena's trip with King Juan Carlos has caused a major impact in the Spanish press. The fact that the emeritus's eldest daughter will compete with her own boat has been interpreted as a gesture of strength and family commitment. However, that same expectation has also reached Jaime de Marichalar, Infanta's ex-husband, who has become the target of media attention.

In this situation, Marichalar has chosen to remain silent. He has decided to shield himself, not answer questions, and not comment on his ex-wife's role in this international event. His stance is clear: avoid any public exposure that links him to an event that already carries enough weight on its own.

| Europa Press

His decision doesn't surprise those who know his reserved character, although it does stand out because of the magnitude of the event. Elena and the emeritus king's trip is not a minor event. In this context, Marichalar's strategy reveals a desire to keep his distance, focusing on his personal life and his bond with his children, Froilán and Victoria Federica.

The contrast between Elena's public exposure and Marichalar's silence offers a clear image of the divergent paths they have followed since their separation. While the Infanta reaffirms her role as support for the emeritus through sailing, her ex-husband protects himself with discretion. The question that now arises is whether that media distance will be kept over time or if there will be a change of attitude in future events.