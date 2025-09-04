Silence at Buckingham Palace after King Charles III's confession about his health

King Charles III continues to carry out his duties despite the health problems he has been dealing with. His recent appearances generate comments, not only because of what he does, but also because of what he keeps to himself. In Birmingham, his words marked a new chapter in this personal stage.

The inauguration of a hospital allowed him to share a close moment with cancer patients. His attitude, a mix of humor and candor, surprised those who listened to him. The monarch's confession once again brought to the forefront the way he faces his illness.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

An agenda that doesn't stop

Since Buckingham Palace confirmed that king had been diagnosed with cancer, doubts about his work pace have continued to grow. Some experts believe that he should reduce official commitments to avoid exhaustion. However, the monarch keeps his decision to remain at the head of his agenda.

His wife, Queen Camilla, has acknowledged in several interviews that her husband is very stubborn. She says that, although the family urges him to rest more, he prefers to continue with his duties. This determination has caused concern among royal observers.

In the coming days, Charles III is scheduled to receive Donald and Melania Trump on a state visit. The meeting aims to strengthen relations between the United States and the United Kingdom in a delicate international context. It will be one of the most important events on his recent agenda.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

The king's confession during an official event

King Charles III reappeared in Birmingham to inaugurate a new hospital and visit cancer patients. There, he spoke openly about his personal experience, leaving a confession that surprised everyone. "I'm not that bad," he said, accompanied by a smile.

The monarch explained that the key is to detect cancer early and praised British doctors for their professionalism. He added that, although the body changes after 70, there is always hope for the future. His words were met with applause from patients and healthcare staff.

One of the most talked-about moments occurred when he chatted with a patient named Matthew. The man, who has prostate cancer, confessed to him that he could die at any moment. The king replied with empathy, sharing his own experience in a close manner.

| Europa Press

Expectation and silence at Buckingham

Despite his statements, Buckingham Palace keeps silent about the exact type of cancer the monarch has. The decision not to give details is due to the desire for the public debate not to focus solely on the illness. With this, they seek to preserve some privacy for the king.

The British press, however, continues to speculate about the nature of the diagnosis. Each public appearance fuels headlines and analysis about his recovery. Public opinion is divided between understanding and the demand for greater transparency.

Meanwhile, Charles III insists that the most important thing is to support those who are going through a similar process. During his visit, he emphasized that doctors must make patients feel comfortable from the very first moment. He concluded by reminding everyone that there is always hope, even in the most difficult moments.