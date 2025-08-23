Prince Harry receives unexpected news that affects Prince William

Prince Harry receives an unexpected piece of news that will surely further affect the complicated relationship he currently keeps with his brother, Prince William.

At the beginning of 2020, the Dukes of Sussex officially announced their desire to leave all their duties as active members of the royal family. However, it was not until January 18 when their departure from the institution became official.

Since then, Prince Harry and his family left London to settle in California, where they lead a life completely apart from the rest of the members of the British royal family.

As expected, this gesture was not well received by Prince William, to the point that he called it a betrayal. However, what really ended their relationship were the controversial statements made later by the Duke of Sussex.

"Harry left a huge void in William's world, not only on a personal level but also a practical one," a source exclusively told the portal Us Weekly. "The idea was for Harry to work side by side with William[...]He feels abandoned by his brother, although he'd never say it out loud," the source added.

However, despite their estrangement, the future British king and Prince Harry are still connected by some family members. Among them, Princess Beatrice or the Dukes of Westminster.

Now, Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Grace Henson have made a decision that could once again pit the sons of Charles III against each other. According to reports, the couple have decided to ask the Duke of Sussex to be the godfather of their young daughter. Prince William himself has also received this proposal.

In March, the Dukes of Westminster announced Olivia Grace Henson's latest pregnancy. "The couple are delighted with the news and are very eager to start a family together," they stated in the announcement.

However, it was not until July 27 when the couple welcomed their daughter, Cósima Florence Grosvenor. This information was shared by the magazine Hello!.

"The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter[...]They've named her Cósima Florence Grosvenor. Both the Duchess and Cósima are doing well. The Duke and Duchess now look forward to spending this special time together as a family."

Now, weeks after this information came to light, an unexpected piece of news has emerged that could further fuel the conflict between Princes Harry and William.

According to reports, Hugh Grosvenor is considering the possibility of asking both the future British king and the Duke of Sussex to be godfathers to his newborn daughter. As expected, this news has caused anticipation around the British royal family and the Grosvenors' close circle.

As The Times of London has highlighted, the aristocrat "is still considering" whether to extend the invitation to Prince Harry. Meanwhile, the same outlet has also pointed out that several friends of the Dukes of Westminster have stated that "they haven't made a final decision yet" about the future godparents.

They've also indicated that Prince William will probably be chosen for this role. It should be remembered that years ago, Kate Middleton and her husband chose Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Grace Henson as godparents to their eldest son, Prince George.