Queen Sofía receives a message from Infanta Elena that makes her deeply happy

Queen Sofía has received a message from Infanta Elena that has brought her great joy in recent hours. The statement was unexpected and has created an atmosphere of satisfaction among those closest to the monarch. Her eldest daughter's gesture has stood out for the consideration and affection it shows toward her.

According to reports, Infanta Elena has confirmed that she will spend a few days with her mother at Marivent Palace. It will be a short but meaningful stay that will take place before or after her desired trip to Abu Dhabi to see her father, King Juan Carlos. Queen Sofía has interpreted this initiative as a sign of closeness during a time when she can't always count on her children's company.

Elena has known how to choose the right moment to travel to Palma de Mallorca, now that Felipe and Letizia, along with their daughters, have already left the island. The Infanta avoids being at Marivent at the same time as the royal family in office, thus respecting the separation established since her departure from the official core. This prudent choice is not accidental, since on other occasions she has chosen to visit the palace when it was already free of institutional commitments.

Infanta Elena strengthens her bond with Queen Sofía during the summer

The news has had a strong emotional component for Queen Sofía, who has always greatly valued these gestures from her children. Although she keeps a cordial relationship with all of them, she doesn't always manage to share private time with each one. This meeting with Elena, in an intimate setting and away from the media spotlight, represents a small balm in her summer.

This is not the first time Infanta Elena has organized her vacations differently from the rest of the family. In previous years, she has preferred to spend her summer time with her sister Cristina, her children, or even travel alone to quieter destinations. This time, however, she has wanted to set aside time for her mother on dates close to her trip to the United Arab Emirates, where she will meet with the emeritus king.

Infanta Elena's discreet meetings keep the family unity alive

The bond between Infanta Elena and her father has become especially visible in recent years. Since King Juan Carlos settled in Abu Dhabi in 2020, his eldest daughter has flown several times to visit him. Her commitment and closeness haven't gone unnoticed, and this new trip further strengthens that family connection.

For now, the details of the stay at Marivent haven't been released, but everything suggests that it will be a discreet and private meeting. The press is especially alert to the Infanta's movements, aware that any decision she makes carries symbolic weight within the family structure. For Queen Sofía, who keeps the unity of her family alive, this message has been a true source of happiness.