Infanta Sofía (18) makes an emotional decision with her grandmother, Paloma Rocasolano

Infanta Sofía is about to begin a new chapter in her life. However, before this moment arrives, the 18-year-old has made an emotional decision with her grandmother, Paloma Rocasolano.

On May 24, the royals traveled to Wales to attend their youngest daughter's graduation, who was completing her International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College.

| Casa Real

From that moment on, many began to speculate about the path Infanta Sofía would take. It wasn't until a few weeks ago that Casa Real cleared up all the doubts.

As has been confirmed, starting in September, the young woman will begin her university studies at Forward College, a private institution affiliated with the University of London. There, she will study political science and international relations, which will take place over three consecutive years and will cost approximately €18,500 (18,500 euros) per year.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that Infanta Sofía's new academic plan will take place in three European capitals: Lisbon, Paris, and finally, Berlin. This detail reflects the international and mobile nature of the educational model at this institution.

However, before moving to Portugal to begin her new academic chapter, the young woman has made an emotional decision: to say goodbye in person to her maternal grandmother, Paloma Rocasolano.

Infanta Sofía expresses her wish to meet with her grandmother, Paloma Rocasolano, before settling in Lisbon

Infanta Sofía doesn't want to leave for Lisbon without first saying goodbye to all her loved ones. In fact, as has emerged, the youngest daughter of the Spanish monarchs has chosen to meet with Paloma Rocasolano, with whom she has kept a close relationship since she was born.

| Europapress

That's why, according to several national media outlets, before starting this new chapter in her life, she has expressed her wish to meet with her. This meeting could take place either in Madrid or Murcia, where Letizia's mother lives.

The relationship between Paloma Rocasolano and her youngest granddaughter has always been characterized by closeness and affection, beyond the notoriety that comes with the royal family. That's why, for Infanta Sofía, it's important to share this intimate moment before taking this significant step in her life.

Everything suggests that this meeting will take place in the coming days, before the infanta heads to the Portuguese capital. Whether it happens in Madrid or Murcia, the gesture reflects the strong bond that unites granddaughter and grandmother.

Infanta Sofía's departure to Portugal represents a significant change in her life. So much so that, without a doubt, this decision will mark a new chapter in her journey toward adulthood and reinforces her wish to grow more independently.