The news about Juan Carlos I's inheritance that will leave Queen Letizia speechless

An inheritance law expert has surprised more than a few after revealing an unexpected piece of news about Juan Carlos I's legacy. Information that has surely also left Queen Letizia speechless.

As everyone knows, the uniqueness of the emeritus king's case is such that, to this day, there are multiple possible scenarios. However, one of the most likely is that his days will end in Abu Dhabi.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

It was in 2020 when Juan Carlos I settled in the United Arab Emirates after several of his scandals began to come to light. Among them, the questionable origin of his fortune.

Since then, Queen Letizia's father-in-law hasn't lived in Spain again, although his wish is to return to Europe to spend his last years here. However, at 87 years old, he runs the risk of passing away in his current place of residence before this happens.

| Europa Press

Now, faced with this possibility, a major question has arisen regarding Juan Carlos I's inheritance. According to reports, the current regulations in Abu Dhabi differ substantially from those in Spain.

That's why many keep wondering if the monarch's children could lose the multimillion and controversial estate attributed to him. Information that has surely managed to leave Queen Letizia speechless.

Queen Letizia is left speechless after learning what could happen with Juan Carlos I's inheritance

It is worth remembering that, after his ascension to the throne, King Felipe VI signed a document in which he expressed his renunciation of any hereditary right coming from Juan Carlos I. He made this decision in an attempt to distance himself from all his father's scandals.

However, although neither Letizia nor he are interested in what will happen with the emeritus's estate, fortunately for Elena and Cristina there is an answer to this question.

| TVE

Several inheritance law specialists have made it clear that Juan Carlos I's residence in the United Arab Emirates wouldn't necessarily condition the distribution of his assets. International regulations offer several options that could safeguard their position.

Even with these guarantees, it would be logical for the monarch, given his relevance, to have prepared the inheritance aspects in detail. After all, his family is risking considerable financial support.

In general, the law allows Juan Carlos I to choose between the United Arab Emirates regulations or the Spanish Civil Code. This is what lawyers and notaries consulted on various occasions by different media outlets have indicated.

| Europa Press

In fact, the legal framework in the Emirates is much more restrictive for widows and daughters in the distribution of inheritances. If applied, this circumstance would directly harm Elena and Cristina.

"The differentiating factor that Juan Carlos could die in Abu Dhabi hardly affects anything," said lawyer Luis Zarraluqi to El Español.

Even so, he warns that "you can still be surprised afterwards, even if he lives in Burgos." "If, for example, he leaves a holographic will that modifies what had previously been written," he adds.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

However, the matter isn't so simple, since not only does the exceptional condition surrounding the emeritus play a role, but also the assets he may have in different countries. Notary Javier Oñate has also clarified this:

"The inheritance of what he owns in the European Union can be governed by the Spanish Civil Code. But in countries like Switzerland or Great Britain, what the regulations of each of those countries say must be followed."

On the other hand, even though King Felipe VI wanted to distance himself from any paternal inheritance by signing a renunciation document, the validity of this act is questioned. Legal sources emphasize that "you can't renounce what you don't have." In other words, the current monarch is still listed as a forced heir:

"Yes, it would be possible if the will were governed by Navarrese, Basque, Catalan regional law... But not by the Spanish Civil Code," added the aforementioned notary.