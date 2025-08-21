King Felipe's secret trip that must have left Jaime Anglada's family speechless

After weeks of mystery, all the information about the latest and unexpected secret trip that King Felipe has taken in the last few hours has just come to light. This news has undoubtedly left Jaime Anglada's family speechless.

It was on August 6 when, after spending a few days at Marivent Palace, the royal family began their much desired private vacation in Greece. More specifically, on the island of Spetses.

However, two days after starting their summer break, King Felipe received the worst news: his close friend, Jaime Anglada, had been in a traffic accident.

During the early morning of August 8, this well-known Mallorcan singer-songwriter was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle on Joan Miró Avenue. But the most serious part of this story was that, immediately after the impact, the car's driver fled the scene.

At first, despite the seriousness of the situation, King Felipe and his family decided not to cancel their private vacation. However, they did remain at all times very alert to his progress.

However, due to the worsening of the wildfires affecting different regions of Spain, the monarch decided to interrupt his break and urgently return to our country.

Now, Libertad Digital has revealed the latest secret trip that King Felipe has made in the midst of this national crisis. According to this outlet, the monarch has decided to make room in his schedule to visit Jaime Anglada.

King Felipe went to the hospital to visit his friend Jaime Anglada after returning to Spain

As has been confirmed, on Sunday, August 17, King Felipe landed at the Torrejón Air Base at 10:00 a.m. However, it was not until that same afternoon that he went to the headquarters of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) to receive detailed information.

There, the monarch had the opportunity to learn firsthand about the deployment of personnel and the firefighting efforts that were being carried out to try to put out the wildfires.

In the days prior to his return to Spain, King Felipe contacted all the regional presidents to keep up with the progress of the wildfires. In addition, the Queen Sofía Foundation has launched a fund of 50,000 euros to repair the environmental damage caused by the fires.

Meanwhile, as confirmed by Libertad Digital, the monarch made room in his schedule to travel to Mallorca. He made this trip to visit his friend Jaime Anglada, who was hospitalized after a brutal traffic accident.

Currently, this well-known Mallorcan singer-songwriter and close friend of King Felipe remains in the ICU at Son Espases University Hospital in Palma. However, his outlook is hopeful.

Despite the initial diagnosis, Jaime Anglada has experienced a "significant improvement in recent days and is much more stable." The news has brought relief to his family and close friends.