Juan Urdangarin (25) leaves London and takes another step forward with Infanta Cristina

Juan Urdangarin has left London, where he lives, to take another step in his personal life alongside his mother, Infanta Cristina. The decision of the 25-year-old, who has always kept away from the media spotlight, has sparked great interest due to the discretion with which he usually conducts himself. However, this move is not just a simple trip, but rather a period of disconnection that shows his closeness to his family.

In the middle of summer, Juan has paused his professional obligations in the British capital to enjoy some leisure time and connect with his family. He hasn't returned to Spain, but he has chosen to spend these days in an environment close to his paternal roots. The choice of his destination reveals a clear intention to preserve privacy and strengthen the bonds with his parents.

According to Semana, Juan Urdangarin has traveled to Bidart, in the French Basque Country, a place traditionally linked to the Urdangarin family. This location, the setting of past summers where his parents enjoyed time together, has once again become a meeting point for Juan. There, he has shared meaningful moments with his parents.

Juan Urdangarin strengthens his family bonds away from the media spotlight

Despite Juan Urdangarin's closeness to his parents, the magazine highlights that the full family reunion hasn't taken place. Infanta Cristina and the former Duke of Palma have avoided being together during the holidays, organizing their stay in the family home in shifts. This careful protocol has had the sole purpose of allowing Juan to fully enjoy his parents without tension.

Juan Urdangarin, the eldest son of Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin, has always been a discreet member of the royal family. Despite the notoriety of his last names, he has preferred to stay away from controversies, which has allowed him to build a more private life focused on his goals. The sources consulted describe Juan as a young man with a "huge heart, admired and devoted to his family."

A new family chapter for Juan Urdangarin and his mother, Infanta Cristina

He has not only shown himself to be an introverted and supportive person, but also very focused on his work and professional goals. It is known that, even when faced with significant opportunities, such as the job offer in Abu Dhabi made by his grandfather, Juan has preferred to forge his own path independently. This trait of independence underscores his determined character and his ability to prioritize his personal development over external conveniences.

Juan's relationship with his parents hasn't been free of difficulties. After the separation and subsequent divorce of Cristina and Iñaki, the young man felt deeply affected and kept his distance from his father for months. However, the current break in London and his stay in Bidart show a conscious attempt to strengthen family bonds, marking a new chapter in his life.