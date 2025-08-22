Maximum anticipation in Casa Real thanks to the long-awaited news about Princess Leonor

In recent hours, anticipation has continued to grow within the Royal Household, all thanks to the latest and most anticipated news about Princess Leonor. As has been confirmed, the future queen of Spain is about to begin a new chapter in her life.

In just a few days, the Princess of Asturias will kick off the final stage of her military training. After attending the General Military Academy of the Army (Zaragoza) and the Naval Military School of Marín (Pontevedra), she is set to begin the 2025/2026 academic year at the General Air Academy.

| Europa Press

As has emerged, Princess Leonor is scheduled to arrive at the San Javier base, Murcia, next Sunday, August 31. There, she will complete the final phase of her military training.

It has also been confirmed that the eldest daughter of Felipe and Letizia will join directly the class starting the fourth year, as stipulated by the royal decree that governs her career. The future queen already holds the rank of student second lieutenant, after being appointed by the Council of Ministers.

Princess Leonor is already counting down the days to begin her new military chapter

This Thursday, August 21, the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, traveled to the General Air Academy on a flight that departed at 10:04 a.m. She made this trip to inspect the facilities before Princess Leonor moves in next Sunday.

This is a common practice since the young woman began her military training. With this, the government seeks to highlight its interest in the academic and professional process of the future head of state.

The minister had already followed this same procedure in August 2023, just days before the anticipated entry of Princess Leonor into the General Military Academy of Zaragoza. She repeated the process in August 2024, when the doors of the Naval School of Marín opened to welcome the eldest daughter of the king and queen.

During these two visits, Margarita Robles had the opportunity to closely learn about the curriculum and the facilities where Leonor would be staying during her two training periods.

Additionally, during Princess Leonor's first year of training, the minister decided to return to Zaragoza at the beginning of October. At that time, the young woman was preparing for the flag swearing-in ceremony, one of the most symbolic moments of her military career.

With her time in Zaragoza and Marín, including her experience on the training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano, Leonor's military career is now entering its final phase. In San Javier, in addition to theoretical subjects, she will receive instruction in flight practice.

Among the aircraft she will work with is the Pilatus, the new training plane of the Air Force. This aircraft is designed for the instruction of future military pilots.

This way, Leonor will complete the third and final phase of her formal military training. This journey is an essential element of her preparation as the future commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.