Leonor of Bourbon's move during the days at Marivent that confuses many

Summers at Marivent used to be peaceful for the Bourbons. All of this has changed a lot in recent years. This August, the focus isn't just on the gardens or the guests. First, there has been a lot of talk about the separate lives of the Kings of Spain. Since the Jaime del Burgo scandal—Letizia Ortiz's alleged lover—rumors have followed one after another.

Meanwhile, Queen Sofía has only spent two days at Marivent. She came for an institutional commitment, but quickly left to be by her sister Irene's side. Her health is becoming more fragile every day and she doesn't want to leave her alone.

Finally, the interest revolves around Leonor de Borbón and her sister Sofía. The arguments with their mother, their nighttime outings, the clothing imposed by Letizia, and now the reason why Leonor hasn't been seen behind the wheel.

The heiress made her debut as a hostess, together with her sister Sofía, at the summer reception in Palma. It was another step in her institutional profile and a clear message: both are now part of the Balearic showcase of the Crown. The event brought together about six hundred people and marked the formal end of the events on the island.

From her driving debut to the mystery: what has been seen and what is being said

Last summer, people were already surprised to see Leonor driving through downtown Palma after an afternoon of shopping with Letizia, Doña Sofía, and her sister. It was her first time driving in public, with clear images that showed confidence and naturalness. That day became a symbol of youthful normality amid protocol.

Twelve months later, the story has become tangled. El Nacional has published that the Princess may have developed a fear of driving and that she avoids getting behind the wheel. There is no official statement or record of an incident to explain it.

At the same time, a magazine specializing in cars places Leonor these days driving a Cupra Formentor around Marivent, the same model the King usually uses for private trips. The version, contrary to the rumor, fuels the confusion and reinforces the idea that the decision to drive—or not—is part of her private sphere. Felipe VI's first car was a Seat Ibiza, very popular at the time.

How Zarzuela manages travel and what fits with Leonor's profile

The Head of State has a fleet of 44 vehicles assigned by the Mobile Park, which includes armored sedans, vans, and support units. This is the logistical framework that guarantees security and discretion. But in Mallorca, it's common to see family members using standard cars, made in Spain, and moving around with a certain degree of autonomy.

This mix of protocol and normality explains why one day we see bodyguards and, the next, a member of the royal family behind the wheel.