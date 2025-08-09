A new update on Irene of Greece's condition sparks fears of the worst

The atmosphere at Zarzuela has taken on a tone of concern and silence. What began as a slight sign of fragility has turned into an obvious critical moment for an inescapable figure: Princess Irene of Greece. Her condition has sparked intimate reactions and unusual adjustments in the royal family's summer schedule.

When the private disrupts the institutional

Irene of Greece, at 83 years old, is going through a delicate stage of health. This week, outlets like Vamos a Ver have confirmed that she has stopped feeding herself and that doctors show a sense of pessimism regarding her increasing frailty.

Although she has always been a reserved presence, affectionately called "Aunt Pecu," her bond with Queen Sofía has been solid and intimate. For years, they have shared a residence at Zarzuela Palace, a living arrangement that now takes on full significance amid the vulnerable moment Irene is experiencing. The sisters have always been very close.

They are only a few years apart and, as children, they had a hard time during their family's exile across several countries. Their father, King Paul I of Greece, ended the exile years later. His son Constantine, the third sibling, wasn't able to keep the throne after a republican coup d'état.

| Canva Pro, XCatalunya, Revista Semana

When institutional duty and family closeness collide

The traditional arrival of Queen Sofía at Marivent was delayed longer than usual. She only spent 48 hours in Mallorca, an unusually brief trip, guided by "institutional reasons" but overshadowed by the need to accompany her sister. The medical sources attending to Irene advised against any travel, which forced the former queen to fully adapt to this circumstance.

This summer, the usual family dinner in Palma lacked the presence of Irene and of Sofía for a longer period. Queen Sofía's lightning trip to the island has been criticized by Pilar Eyre. The criticism wasn't directed at the former queen, but at the institution.

The veteran journalist believes that the public would have perfectly understood Sofía's absence. She also calls for transparency from the Royal House, since at no time has there been any information about the illness that Irene of Greece may be suffering from.

| Casa Real

Sources, background, and nuances that may be overlooked

For months, there has been talk of cognitive decline, even of possible advanced Alzheimer's, without confirmation from the Royal House. The princess was seen in a wheelchair at her nephew Nicolás's wedding in February. With those close to her aware of her frailty, the family environment is being prioritized over protocol.

Silvia Taulés, a journalist with close sources, comments that "the queen Sofía's sister... is very affected. Her sister doesn't leave her side". Meanwhile, Mariángel Alcázar clarifies that "there are special circumstances, but not so alarming. She is delicate... some days are better and some are worse".