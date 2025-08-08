This is how Jaime Anglada's accident is affecting Infanta Sofía (18)

The tragic accident involving singer Jaime Anglada has left many people deeply shocked. However, there is no doubt that one of the people most affected by this news has been Infanta Sofía. All of this is due to the bond that connects the young woman with the artist.

This Wednesday, August 6, after spending a few days in Mallorca, the place where they traditionally begin their vacation, Felipe VI, Letizia, and their daughters left the island. This was the moment when they kicked off their private vacation.

| Casa Real

According to recent reports, Infanta Sofía and her family are already in Greece, where they plan to spend several days away from public attention. However, their plans could be disrupted by an unexpected event: Jaime Anglada's shocking accident.

As has been confirmed, the Mallorcan singer was seriously injured after being involved in a traffic accident during the early hours of Friday, August 8. The motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car whose driver fled the scene.

| Instagram, @jaime_anglada

This news has undoubtedly been a major blow for all members of the Spanish royal family. As everyone knows, Jaime Anglada is one of the close friends Felipe has in Mallorca.

Moreover, this strong bond helped the artist's wife, Pilar Aguiló, and Queen Letizia become close friends. That's why it is not surprising that this hard blow has completely disrupted the desired vacation of Infanta Sofía and the rest of her family.

Jaime Anglada's accident has completely affected Infanta Sofía's private vacation

Now, after learning that Jaime Anglada has been admitted to Son Espases Hospital in very serious condition, all eyes are on the Spanish royal family.

Given the seriousness of the situation, speculation has begun about the monarchs' immediate return to Mallorca. This theory would not be far-fetched considering the strong friendship that connects the artist with Infanta Sofía's parents.

| Europa Press

If this happens, this year, the vacation of the king and his daughters would once again be affected. All of this comes after what happened a few days ago, when Queen Sofía raised the possibility of not traveling to Palma to take care of her sister Irene.

The information about Jaime Anglada's accident reached the king and queen when they had already arrived in Greece. For the monarch, there is no doubt that the singer's accident is a hard blow, given the strong friendship they have kept for years.

In fact, last Friday, August 1, Infanta Sofía's father attended one of his concerts held at the Real Club Náutico de Palma. At that event, King Felipe VI shared Jaime's music with other attendees in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, far removed from the usual formality of royal events.

According to reports, the king enjoyed the evening with crew members and friends. Furthermore, as El Español noted, when the song Échame a mí la culpa played, the monarch was encouraged to dance, a gesture that brought smiles to those present.