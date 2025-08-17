King Felipe and his wife receive a message that interrupts their vacation in Greece

King Felipe and his wife’s private vacation has once again been interrupted due to the alarming and devastating message they received from Casa Real. This information has left the monarchs very worried.

It was on August 6 when the Royal Family left Mallorca to begin their well-deserved summer break. They are spending a few days resting in Greece, specifically on the island of Spetses.

However, this year, King Felipe and his family’s vacation has been interrupted by two extremely concerning events. On one hand, there is the terrible traffic accident suffered by the artist and close friend of the monarch, Jaime Anglada.

In addition, as if that were not enough, the multiple wildfires that are endangering several areas of our country have become one of their main priorities. All this despite their decision to extend their trip to Greece by a few more days.

Nevertheless, Casa Real wanted to make it clear that King Felipe is closely monitoring this national tragedy. In fact, even though he is on vacation, he remains in constant communication with the Executive to receive "all the latest information."

King Felipe and Doña Letizia are paying close attention to Spain’s situation during their vacation in Greece

Days after starting their private vacation, King Felipe and Doña Letizia received the worst news: several wildfires are affecting different regions of Spain. Among the most affected areas are Zamora, León, Navarra, Cádiz, Toledo, and Madrid.

However, even though they are not in Spain, the monarch and his wife are closely following every update provided by the relevant authorities.

As has been reported, the fire has already resulted in a tragic toll. In the Madrid town of Tres Cantos, a man suffered burns on 98% of his body while trying to save several horses. Unfortunately, the man died this Tuesday, August 12, at La Paz Hospital.

The disaster destroyed more than 2,470 acres (1,000 ha) and forced the evacuation of more than 180 people. In addition, the area remains under surveillance due to strong winds.

In Castilla y León, several outbreaks in places such as Molezuelas de la Carballeda and areas near Las Médulas have forced the evacuation of more than 10,600 people (4,300). Meanwhile, this tragedy has claimed the life of a volunteer in Zamora and has caused damage to historic sites of high value.

Navarra, Cádiz, Toledo, and other areas of the Community of Madrid are also still suffering the consequences of active wildfires. The authorities keep the maximum alert in place due to the risk that the flames could spread quickly.

As a result of this national catastrophe, President Pedro Sánchez is closely following the evolution of the emergency, with special attention to Zamora and León. In fact, he has already sent a message of solidarity to all those affected.

Zarzuela wanted to emphasize that, despite their absence, King Felipe and Doña Letizia are receiving real-time data, both on figures and on the human impact.