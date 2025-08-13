King Charles III, at 76: ‘For me, cancer has been an experience that…’

King Charles III has reappeared with strength and serenity, delivering a very clear message about the illness that has marked his past year. At 76 years old, the British monarch wanted to share a personal reflection during an especially emotional gathering. The meeting took place at Buckingham Palace, where he received representatives from organizations that fight cancer.

It was during this meeting that King Charles opened up like never before to talk about what living with this illness has meant for him. "For me, cancer has been an experience that clearly shows the best of humanity," he revealed. According to what he explained, his intention has been to make visible not only the pain, but also the hope and humanity that surround this experience.

The monarch wanted to be honest about this tough illness. "Every diagnosis, every new case will be an overwhelming and sometimes frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones," he said.

However, he also wanted to highlight the courage of those who accompany patients during such difficult times. "The darkest moments of the illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion," he added, especially thanking the organizations present for their work.

King Charles III keeps his schedule while reinforcing his message about awareness

Since his diagnosis became public in February of last year, Charles III has kept his schedule with admirable determination. It was after undergoing prostate surgery that an unspecified type of cancer was detected. Despite his treatment, he has fulfilled most of his official commitments, showing a strong commitment to his institutional role.

That said, not everything has been easy. Just a few weeks ago, the king had to suspend his activities for two days due to side effects from the treatment. Buckingham Palace reported that Charles needed a brief period of hospital observation. Nevertheless, after that short break, he resumed his schedule and, days later, even traveled to Rome to meet with Pope Francis.

Charles has highlighted that his illness has allowed him to see more closely the "extraordinary work" of doctors, volunteers, and associations. This new perspective has reinforced his interest in promoting awareness about cancer and the importance of early diagnosis. The meeting at Buckingham has not only been an institutional act, but also a deeply personal one.

King Charles III's testimony brings society closer to the reality of cancer

Interestingly, he has not been the only member of the royal circle to share a recent struggle with cancer. Sarah Ferguson, former wife of Prince Andrew, has also spoken openly about what she experienced after being diagnosed twice in less than a year. First, with breast cancer; then, with a malignant melanoma detected in January 2024.

Ferguson has acknowledged that facing two diagnoses in such a short time made her fall into a very dark mental state. "I don't mind admitting that my mind sank into darkness," she recently confessed. Like King Charles, she wanted to transform her experience into a message of strength and awareness.

The British monarch's reflection has had a great impact on society, not only in the United Kingdom. His testimony proves that even from the highest position in a monarchy, cancer makes everyone equal and reveals the best of those who face it. Charles III has spoken as a patient, but also as a king with closeness, humanity, and courage.