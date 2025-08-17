Prince William urgently calls Lady Di's lawyer and confesses the truth

All alarms have been raised again around Prince William. According to reports, months ago, the future British king contacted Lady Di's lawyer to tell him about the latest and unexpected personal decision he had made.

It was in August 1996 when one of the most talked-about legal proceedings of recent decades ended: the one that put an end to the marriage between Princess Diana and Charles III.

As everyone knows, that court ruling marked a turning point in the recent history of the British monarchy. It had such a great media impact.

Now, the memory of that moment has returned to the spotlight, all thanks to one of the latest moves Prince William has made. According to reports a few weeks ago, the heir to the throne has hired the same law firm that represented Lady Di during her divorce.

Prince William has decided to hire Mishcon de Reya to act on his behalf and on behalf of his entire family. This decision undoubtedly represents a change from the institution's customs.

For decades, members of the British royal family have trusted the law firm Harbottle & Lewis. But now, the Prince of Wales has decided to end this tradition and distance himself from the line established by the current crown.

According to Richard Eden, editor of the Daily Mail, Prince William "wanted to forge his own path" and "be himself." For this reason, he decided to do without the legal services that have represented his father on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, Hello! reported that Harbottle & Lewis did not receive this news favorably. Gerrard Tyrrell, one of their most prominent partners and a specialist in media law, is considered a man of absolute trust for King Charles.

In fact, his record includes defending the royal family in situations of great public impact. Among the most relevant cases is the News of the World phone hacking scandal in 2006.

The investigation ended with the closure of the tabloid after it was proven that the communications of several public figures, including Princes William and Harry, had been intercepted.

However, the choice of Mishcon de Reya was surely well received by Anthony Julius, the firm's vice chairman. This lawyer played a key role in the history of the royal family, as he was personally chosen by Lady Di to represent her in her high-profile and complex divorce proceedings.