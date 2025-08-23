Kate Middleton (43) receives a message that puts all the Windsors on alert

All the alarms have gone off again within the Windsor family, and all of this comes after the latest message Kate Middleton has received. As has emerged, the 43-year-old British princess has received a juicy proposal that could once again put the British Crown in check.

If Kate Middleton has always been known for something, it has been for her prudence and discretion. These two qualities have allowed her to earn the affection, respect, and trust of the other members of the British royal family.

So much so that, over all these years, there have been only a few occasions when we have seen Kate Middleton speak about some aspects related to the Windsors. This is a very different attitude from the one her in-laws, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have had.

After their departure from the institution in 2020, Harry and Meghan have spoken several times about some problems they've had with other members of the royal family.

In fact, in his memoir, Harry recounts a shocking and heated argument he had with his brother. According to him, the altercation became physical and has caused their total estrangement.

Now, as several British media outlets point out, the tension has risen again within the Windsor family after the latest proposal Kate Middleton has received.

Kate Middleton receives an offer to speak publicly about the Windsor family

According to sources close to the institution, Kate Middleton has been invited to write a memoir and recount in the first person some of the most decisive moments of her life. This initiative, which at first glance seems tempting, has been firmly rejected by the future queen consort.

As has emerged, the offer in question went beyond a simple book, as it also included the possibility of making a documentary series for the BBC. The British public broadcaster sought to shape a long-term project that would combine the princess's personal account with previously unseen audiovisual material.

However, everything indicates that Kate Middleton has made it clear from the very beginning that she wasn't interested in this kind of media exposure. In addition, she has emphasized that her priority remains to keep discretion and protect the privacy of her three children.

Although at first, this news managed to cause a great stir within the Windsors, the decision of the Princess of Wales has been welcomed with open arms. If she had accepted this proposal, it could have altered the internal balance of the monarchy.

The publication of a memoir or an in-depth interview could generate uncomfortable headlines, something the institution isn't willing to allow. For this reason, aware of the impact her statements would have, Kate Middleton has decided to rule out any possible scenario.

This is a very different decision from the one Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made some time ago. In recent years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given an interview to Oprah Winfrey, released a docuseries, and published Spare, Harry's memoir.