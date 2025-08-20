The reason why Queen Letizia refuses to be apart from her daughter Sofía in summer

Queen Letizia has refused to separate from her daughter Sofía during this summer, a fact that has attracted the attention of many. This gesture has caused various speculations about the reasons behind her decision. However, the truth is that there is a very specific and personal reason behind this attitude.

In recent days, it has been confirmed that Sofía will move to Lisbon to begin her university studies in September. This new stage will be the first long separation between mother and daughter. That's why Queen Letizia wants to make the most of this summer to be with her little one and strengthen their family bonds before the change.

This reason also explains Letizia's prolonged absence from public events, especially in the management of the fires that have devastated areas of Spain. While King Felipe has had to interrupt his private vacation to attend to the crisis, the queen has preferred to stay on the sidelines. Her priority has been to take care of Sofía and accompany her at such a crucial moment for both of them.

Queen Letizia chooses family privacy in the face of the imminent separation from Infanta Sofía

Letizia has considered that, at this moment, spending time with her daughter is a priority on a personal level. She knows that Sofía will soon begin a new stage in her life, with new challenges, responsibilities, and less time together. This summer represents, in many ways, an emotional farewell.

The queen has always shown a very close bond with her daughters, both with Leonor and with Sofía. However, now that the Princess of Asturias is more focused on her official duties, Letizia has focused her attention on the younger one. That closeness has become even stronger in the face of Sofía's imminent departure abroad.

Infanta Sofía sets Queen Letizia's family agenda during this vacation

There has been no official statement from Casa Real on this matter, as is usual in private matters. Even so, the silence and the facts speak for themselves, especially when the queen has avoided public appearances without official justification. For the queen, keeping her daughter's emotional well-being has been the most important thing.

With Sofía's move to Lisbon getting closer, Queen Letizia faces an important change as a mother. This summer, more than a break, has been a moment of family connection before a new stage for both of them. That's why she has decided not to separate from her daughter even one more day than necessary.