Irene Urdangarin (20) takes another step and manages to move Iñaki Urdangarin

About to start the new school year, Irene Urdangarin has taken an unexpected step forward that has undoubtedly managed to move her father, Iñaki Urdangarin. Despite her past reluctance, this 20-year-old has made a personal decision that has caught more than one person off guard.

A few days ago, Informalia revealed some details about the summer vacation of the youngest daughter of the former Dukes of Palma. As that news portal confirmed that day, Irene and Juan Urquijo spent the last weekend of July at the luxurious Pazo de Oca, located in Pontevedra.

| Europa Press

In this baroque palace, known as the Galician Versailles, both had the opportunity to enjoy an exclusive high society party attended by more than 200 guests.

Now, weeks after this romantic getaway, Irene Urdangarin has once again become the center of attention. All of this comes after her latest and unexpected personal decision has come to light: spending part of her summer vacation with her father, Iñaki Urdangarin.

Irene Urdangarin decides to spend part of her summer vacation with Iñaki Urdangarin

Irene Urdangarin has taken a very significant step in her relationship with Iñaki Urdangarin. According to several media outlets, the young woman has decided to share part of her summer break with him. This gesture, as expected, has surprised more than one person.

| Europa Press

What is striking about this situation is the context in which it has occurred. Until now, the young woman had been very reluctant to spend time and share space with Ainhoa Armentia, the woman who currently holds the former Duke of Palma's heart.

However, everything suggests that Irene Urdangarin wants to leave this conflict in the past in order to regain the relationship she used to keep with her father, Iñaki Urdangarin. This decision has surprised many, as it shows a change in the way she faces her family's new reality.

| Europa Press

Nevertheless, despite this good news, there is no evidence that the young woman and Ainhoa Armentia have met during this vacation. Even so, the simple fact of having agreed to be in a nearby environment represents a major step forward.

Irene Urdangarin's gesture becomes more relevant considering that, until now, she had kept quite apart from Iñaki Urdangarin and his partner's plans. In fact, after her parents' divorce, her priority has been to accompany her mother and keep by her siblings' side during the most delicate moments.

Now, with this new decision, the granddaughter of the emeritus king has shown a greater willingness to spend time with her father. Time that, as Semana reported a few days ago, the former Duke of Palma also had the opportunity to share with his eldest son, Juan Urdangarin.