The unbelievable amount of money Elon Musk paid for the X.com domain

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, is also the current owner of the social media platform we once knew as Twitter. Since 2023, the platform has adopted a new name: X.com. The choice wasn't random. It's a domain Musk recovered in 2017 and since then it has become an essential part of his business universe.

A return to the origins

Musk had registered X.com in 1999 for a financial startup. Shortly after, the company merged with Confinity and PayPal was born. The domain remained in the hands of that company. For years it remained without relevant use, until July 5, 2017, when Musk bought it back.

The price paid was never revealed. PayPal only confirmed the transfer, while Musk publicly thanked the transaction. From then on, the exact value became a subject of debate.

The mystery of the price

Some sources suggested that the figure was around five million dollars. That estimate was based on other premium single-letter domains. However, industry specialists believe the real cost could have been much higher. The rarity of such a short domain and its strategic potential would suggest a sum of up to eight figures.

Whatever the amount, Musk never showed interest in disclosing it. For him, the importance of X.com isn't about the money, but about what it represents.

The "X" as a personal emblem

For years, the letter X has appeared as a recurring brand in his projects. SpaceX was the first major proof. Then came Tesla models, prototype names, and finally, the decision to rename Twitter as X.com in 2023.

Musk has explained that the symbol has strong sentimental value. He associates it with his first steps as an entrepreneur and with his vision for the future. It's not just a brand, but a common thread throughout his business work.

More than an investment

The transformation of Twitter into X.com shows that the 2017 purchase wasn't a mere whim. Musk didn't acquire a domain just to keep it, but to turn it into the identity of one of the world's most influential digital platforms.

The name change sparked debate among users and analysts. For some, it was a loss of brand value, given the historical weight of the name Twitter. For others, it was a bold move that reinforces the coherence of Musk's vision.

From symbol to business reality

Today, X.com isn't just a memory of Musk's beginnings. It's the name of the social media platform that connects hundreds of millions of people around the world. A domain that seemed relegated was transformed into the emblem of a new era.

With this move, Musk managed to unite past and present. He recovered a foundational symbol and turned it into the core of his technological and media bet. X.com stopped being a mere digital asset to become the flag of a global project.