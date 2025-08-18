Infanta Elena (Duchess of Lugo) hides a secret that Spain can't manage to uncover

Despite the scandals currently surrounding her family, Infanta Elena hasn't been able to avoid becoming the center of attention. All because of the big secret the Duchess of Lugo has been hiding for years and that no citizen of Spain has managed to decipher.

There is no doubt that March 18, 1995, has become one of the most significant dates for King Juan Carlos I's eldest daughter. On that day, she married Jaime de Marichalar at the Seville Cathedral, an event attended by around 1,500 guests.

However, on November 13, 2007, after twelve years of marriage, Casa del Rey announced the "temporary cessation" of the "cohabitation" of the Duchess of Lugo and her husband.

At first, Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar's decision was presented as a mutual agreement, avoiding giving any details about the reasons for their breakup. This gesture, as expected, led to the emergence of various theories.

But over the years, it was confirmed that the divorce of Victoria Federica and Felipe Juan Froilán's parents happened because of their completely different personalities. This detail made their cohabitation unsustainable.

However, even though this mystery has already been solved, there is another one that Spain still can't decipher: what is Infanta Elena's current romantic situation.

Infanta Elena has managed to keep all the details of her romantic life secret

Since her separation from Jaime de Marichalar, Infanta Elena's personal and romantic life has been a complete mystery. So much so that, since then, the Duchess of Lugo hasn't been known to have any stable relationship.

Although there have been several occasions when it was speculated that there might be someone by her side, no evidence has ever come to light to prove this theory. All thanks to the discretion Felipe VI's sister has always kept regarding this very personal matter.

Today, Infanta Elena keeps a very private life, far from the media spotlight that surrounds the rest of the members of the Spanish Royal Family. The Duchess of Lugo has chosen a quieter routine, focused on her work, her institutional commitments, and above all, her children.

This decision undoubtedly makes it even more difficult to confirm or deny the suspicions that have come to light over the years regarding her romantic life.

Rumors about her love life arise periodically, but they always end up being mere speculation. Her closest circle has also never wanted to comment on this matter. That's why this lack of official information further fuels the mystery.

For many, it is surprising that, after so many years of discretion, no concrete information about Infanta Elena's personal life has come to light. All this, despite the tabloid press closely following her every move.