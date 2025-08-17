The president of a Queens League team attacks Gerard Piqué: 'Shakira...'

Gerard Piqué seemed to be sailing calm waters after a turbulent period in the media. Focused on his multiple businesses and showing a more relaxed side alongside Clara Chía, the businessman considered his most conflict-ridden stage to be over.

However, just when calm appeared to have settled in, an internal storm threatens to shake the foundations of one of his star projects, the Queens League. One of its presidents has broken her silence in a forceful way.

The accusations don't come from an external actor, but from the very heart of his organization. The protagonist of this new controversy is Sonia López, president of Las Chamas FC, a team in Queens League Americas.

The businesswoman has used her social media to announce a drastic decision and, at the same time, to throw a poisoned dart directly at the former FC Barcelona center-back.

Social media are on fire

Everything began with a message that already foreshadowed the conflict. Sonia López posted an enigmatic comparison on her X account: "Today I feel just like when Taylor had all her music stolen." The reference to Taylor Swift's fight for the rights to her songs was the prelude to a devastating announcement. Shortly after, she confirmed her departure from the competition and left her team's future hanging in the air.

It was then that the phrase arrived which set off all the alarms due to its clear personal connotations. Without hesitation, López wrote the message everyone is talking about: "Yes, Shakira was always right."

This simple statement has reopened old wounds, linking an apparently business-related problem with Gerard Piqué's well-known romantic history. To top off her intervention, she added a financial warning: "Think about where and with WHOM you put your money."

Business disappointment and presidential silence

Given the commotion caused, Sonia López decided to clarify the nature of her anger, distancing herself from the sporting side. Responding to a video by journalist Javier de Hoyos, she clarified that her problem wasn't as a president or player.

"My disappointment is as a team owner and investor," she stated, focusing on an alleged economic and management disagreement. Her words suggest a breach or conditions that haven't been respected, something that has blown up her trust in the project.

Meanwhile, silence is the only response coming from Gerard Piqué's circle. Neither he nor the Kings & Queens League organization have commented on these serious accusations.

This lack of reply only fuels speculation about the solidity of a business model that, although successful in terms of audience, might be showing its first internal cracks. The controversy is on and has tarnished the image of a project that until now seemed unstoppable.