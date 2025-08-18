The urgent confession from Queen Letizia about Spain's wildfires: 'Everyone...'

Queen Letizia has once again become the center of attention, thanks to the latest and urgent confession she has made about the devastating wildfires in Spain. "Thank you all," she stated through an official statement.

Despite what was said at first, Felipe and his family have ultimately decided to interrupt their private vacation to return to Spain. This decision responds to the delicate situation different areas of our country are experiencing due to the wildfires.

According to confirmation from Casa Real, both Queen Letizia and the sovereign returned next weekend to personally address this national emergency.

There is no doubt that the severe wildfires affecting several autonomous communities have deeply concerned the sovereigns. The head of state has also expressed this during a meeting he held this Sunday, August 17, with members of the Military Emergency Unit.

Since the beginning of the catastrophe, even though they were not in Spain, both Felipe and Letizia have remained very alert to its development. In fact, the monarch contacted the regional presidents of the most affected areas by phone to express his support.

Therefore, given the seriousness of the situation, the royals have decided to return to our country to meet directly with the UME officials. In addition, they have not wanted to miss the opportunity to issue a statement addressing the matter.

Queen Letizia makes an alarming confession during her statement about the wildfires in Spain

Through an official statement from Casa Real, Queen Letizia and Felipe have wanted to show their concern for the families affected by the devastating wildfires in Spain. They have also taken the opportunity to thank "all" the personnel and volunteers who are helping to extinguish the flames:

"Thank you to all the military personnel, civilians, volunteers, etc. who are fighting the wildfires.[...]Our recognition and gratitude for the work you are doing to protect the civilian population and try to extinguish them as quickly as possible."

As is usual in August, Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, and their daughters were outside the country enjoying their private vacation abroad. However, they never stopped following the progress of the wildfires. Ultimately, next weekend, they decided to return to support the victims in person.

In fact, the royals have already confirmed that they will visit all the affected areas once the wildfires are under control and safety is guaranteed. They have also explained that they have been in contact with the president and the regional presidents since the beginning of the crisis.

This gesture, as expected, has been highly appreciated by both the minister of defense and the UME personnel. The regional presidents had already done the same days earlier through their social media.

Meanwhile, during their latest meeting, Felipe dedicated some emotional words to everyone who is helping to put an end to this catastrophe. "I know you're giving everything, beyond your own personal capacities."

"Watching helplessly what it means to fight against a monster that advances with tremendous voracity and can't be stopped easily with traditional means. But you're still there, fighting against it and doing the most important thing, which is protecting the civilian population. Not only saving lives, but also caring for them on a human level."

Finally, the monarch wanted to give "encouragement to all the units that make it up." "Gratitude and pride for their work in the fight against the wildfires," he added.