Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Español Català
Prince Louis smiling in the foreground with an old brick building in the background and a smiling face emoji overlaid.
Good news about Prince Louis comes to light | Instagram, en.xcatalunya.cat, @princeandprincessofwales, Leonid Andronov
People

Happiness at Kensington Palace thanks to the big news from Prince Louis, who's only 7 years old

A study shows the opinion that the British have about Prince Louis, the youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales

Image by editor Vanesa González
by Vanesa González

Prince Louis stars in a new and unexpected story that has undoubtedly filled Kensington Palace with happiness. At just seven years old, the little one has achieved an important milestone within the institution.

Although they still don't participate consistently in the public life of the British royal family, every time they appear in public, George, Charlotte, and Louis attract all eyes.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children George, Charlotte and Louis dressed elegantly smile while standing in front of a building with columns.
A study shows the popularity of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children | Europa Press

Because of their young age, the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales only take part in occasional events, such as the traditional Trooping the Colour for the king's birthday. However, in recent months, statistics have shown that one of them has recorded a remarkable increase in popularity.

A new study reveals that Prince Louis, just seven years old, has become the most beloved member of his family. This news has undoubtedly been very well received inside Kensington Palace.

Prince Louis becomes his family's favorite member at just 7 years old

According to a recent search trend analysis, Prince Louis's name has seen a 900% increase on Google after his appearance at Trooping the Colour. This increase far exceeds the interest caused by his brother George, future king of England.

Prince Louis in a dark blue sweater and white jersey raises his hand while standing on a vehicle.
Prince Louis, the most beloved member of his family | Europa Press

As expected, this news has sparked a wave of joy inside Kensington Palace, where the royal family celebrates the affection that Louis inspires among the public.

There is no doubt that his spontaneous and playful appearances at official events have managed to win over citizens, far beyond what was desired for a child his age.

Three formally dressed children are sitting in a carriage, one of them covering his nose while the other two look in opposite directions.
Prince Louis stands above his older siblings | Europa Press

George, meanwhile, saw an increase of 133%, while his sister Charlotte reached a 200% increase. These figures, although significant, pale in comparison to the phenomenon of little Louis.

Without a doubt, this favorable scenario has helped strengthen the public image of the family of the Prince and Princess of Wales. So much so that the cheerful personality of the little one has brought a touch of freshness and spontaneity that especially connects with younger generations.

In a media environment where the British monarchy faces challenges in audiences and public perception, the sudden favoritism for Louis can be considered a breath of fresh air. Moreover, his impact on social media shows that, despite not being a direct heir, Prince Louis is leaving a very significant mark on public opinion.

➡️ People