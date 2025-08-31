Happiness at Kensington Palace thanks to the big news from Prince Louis, who's only 7 years old

Prince Louis stars in a new and unexpected story that has undoubtedly filled Kensington Palace with happiness. At just seven years old, the little one has achieved an important milestone within the institution.

Although they still don't participate consistently in the public life of the British royal family, every time they appear in public, George, Charlotte, and Louis attract all eyes.

| Europa Press

Because of their young age, the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales only take part in occasional events, such as the traditional Trooping the Colour for the king's birthday. However, in recent months, statistics have shown that one of them has recorded a remarkable increase in popularity.

A new study reveals that Prince Louis, just seven years old, has become the most beloved member of his family. This news has undoubtedly been very well received inside Kensington Palace.

Prince Louis becomes his family's favorite member at just 7 years old

According to a recent search trend analysis, Prince Louis's name has seen a 900% increase on Google after his appearance at Trooping the Colour. This increase far exceeds the interest caused by his brother George, future king of England.

As expected, this news has sparked a wave of joy inside Kensington Palace, where the royal family celebrates the affection that Louis inspires among the public.

There is no doubt that his spontaneous and playful appearances at official events have managed to win over citizens, far beyond what was desired for a child his age.

George, meanwhile, saw an increase of 133%, while his sister Charlotte reached a 200% increase. These figures, although significant, pale in comparison to the phenomenon of little Louis.

Without a doubt, this favorable scenario has helped strengthen the public image of the family of the Prince and Princess of Wales. So much so that the cheerful personality of the little one has brought a touch of freshness and spontaneity that especially connects with younger generations.

In a media environment where the British monarchy faces challenges in audiences and public perception, the sudden favoritism for Louis can be considered a breath of fresh air. Moreover, his impact on social media shows that, despite not being a direct heir, Prince Louis is leaving a very significant mark on public opinion.