Iñaki Urdangarin (57) has a gesture that reveals King Juan Carlos's secret

Iñaki Urdangarin sets off all the alarms again after his latest and revealing gesture. An unexpected decision with which this 57-year-old former handball player has exposed one of King Juan Carlos I's best-kept secrets.

A few months ago, the Infanta Cristina's ex-husband became the center of attention after the imminent publication of his first book was announced. This literary work, according to experts like Pilar Eyre, will be released in early 2026.

This date is very close to another of the year's most desired publications: King Juan Carlos's memoirs, titled Reconciliation, which will go on sale on November 12.

However, even though this literary work may be overshadowed by the publication of Iñaki Urdangarin, what really worries the emeritus king is the content it hides.

As several media outlets point out, the former Duke of Palma's decision to publish his memoirs has caused enormous unease for King Juan Carlos. So much so that he is even very worried that some of his most controversial episodes may come to light.

During his marriage to Infanta Cristina, Iñaki Urdangarin kept a close relationship with King Juan Carlos. In fact, it has even been said that the former handball player became one of his trusted people.

This close bond allowed him to know all his secrets and movements. This is information that he now plans to reveal in his memoir, either in full or in part.

With this gesture, Iñaki Urdangarin has made one thing very clear: he knows a good part of Juan Carlos's secrets. A clear proof that this information is true has been King Juan Carlos's immediate and surprising reaction.

Sources close to the royal circle indicate that the unease of the emeritus king and his circle is not coincidental, since he knows that his son-in-law has been present at many of those decisive moments.

Iñaki Urdangarin not only knew firsthand the monarch's routines, but also the most discreet episodes of his personal and political life. That's why the possibility that these confidences end up in print worries them especially.

The publication of the book thus becomes a direct challenge for the emeritus king himself, who is working in parallel on his official memoirs. As has been confirmed, both works will be released on very close dates, which guarantees an inevitable media clash.

So much so that many believe King Juan Carlos's fear is that Iñaki Urdangarin's testimony will take away credibility and prominence from his version of the story.