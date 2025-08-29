The gesture by Infanta Sofía that outrages those who have suffered from Spain's wildfires

Despite the great popularity that Infanta Sofía has always enjoyed, her latest and unexpected gesture has not gone unnoticed at all. In fact, it has even caused great outrage among all those who have suffered from the fires in Spain.

For several weeks now, various regions of our country have been immersed in their fight against the flames that are destroying their towns and lands. In fact, the magnitude of this catastrophe is such that, as of today, it is estimated that between 914,900 and 988,400 acres (370,000 and 400,000 hectares) have been devastated by the fire.

This catastrophic scenario, as expected, has prompted the immediate reaction of the kings of Spain. A few weeks ago, King Felipe and Queen Letizia didn't think twice about canceling their private vacation to urgently return to Spain.

In addition, in recent days, both have been visiting several of the areas most affected by the flames. Among them are towns in Castilla y León such as Sanabria and Las Médulas, or the municipality of Verín in Ourense.

However, despite their involvement, there has been one absence that has strongly drawn attention: Infanta Sofía. Despite her well-known charitable vocation, This time, the young woman has chosen not to get directly involved with the victims of the fires.

This gesture, although it has caused great outrage, seems to be a response to the latest personal decision she has made. According to reports, Infanta Sofía has chosen to reduce her public presence this year to focus on her studies, even if that affects her good image.

This time, instead of accompanying her parents during their visit to the areas affected by the fires, Infanta Sofía has chosen to remain at the Zarzuela Palace. This is where she will stay until she travels to Portugal to begin her university studies.

As expected, this decision has left more than one person speechless, since, on other occasions, she has stood out for her closeness and sensitivity to the most vulnerable people.

At different public events, it has been noted that Infanta Sofía is a young woman with a strong charitable vocation. In fact, many claim that she has inherited from her grandmother, Queen Sofía, that spirit of dedication to others.

However, everything suggests that this time she has not had any gesture with the victims of the fires. All this in order to remain in a discreet background and away from media pressure.

As we all know, Infanta Sofía, for now, doesn't have an institutional agenda as such, although she occasionally attends events with her sister and the rest of the Royal Family.

That's why many expected to see her with her parents in the areas most affected by the fires. However, This time, she has chosen to focus on her new personal projects: her academic training.

It is expected that, throughout September, Infanta Sofía will move to Lisbon to begin her university studies at Forward College. At this private institution affiliated with the University of London, she will study political science and international relations.